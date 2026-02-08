The State of MAGA Relationships as Trump’s Second Term Unfolds

2025 ended MAGA relationship drama on a dozen cliffhangers. Donald Trump’s second term began in January and has led to a year of pregnancy announcements, breakup rumors, and memes. Now, in February 2026, let’s redraw the bingo cards.

Some of these couples are heading for champagne toasts, but others have issues that are only getting harder to ignore. With Trump’s approval numbers wobbling and the MAGA base growing restless over immigration, how these MAGA couples appear will matter more than ever.

Here’s where we see things landing by the time 2026 wraps.

Kash Patel might finally put a ring on it

FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend Alex Wilkins denies claims that she is an Israeli agent. pic.twitter.com/GOvqp3O3m8 — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) August 3, 2025

The Trump administration pushes for “family values” as it incentivizes births and has government-backed baby accounts. With Usha Vance, Katie Miller, and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announcing pregnancies, the pro-natalism message is loud.

That’s where FBI Director Kash Patel and his country singer girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, come in. They’ve been together since 2023, and Wilkins wants an engagement as she publicly reposted a friend begging her boyfriend, Kash, to propose.

So, don’t be shocked if Patel gets down on one knee before 2026 is out.

JD and Usha Vance are staying put (for now)

Usha Vance announces she’s pregnant, expecting fourth child with JD Vance in late July. pic.twitter.com/ZLM61YXIj2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 20, 2026

With so many divorce rumors, the Vances spent almost the whole of 2025 making us think that the Vice President’s marriage was on borrowed time. Then came Usha Vance’s fourth pregnancy, and she is due in July 2026.

That won’t erase numerous awkward moments that filled last year, but for now, staying together serves the mission.

RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines look…done

Cheryl Hines, wife of RFK Jr. got absolutely shunned by President Trump at the UFC event. pic.twitter.com/4kV6ozJRL3 — ArtyMcFLyyy 🎧 (@ArtyMcFlyyy) April 13, 2025

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines could very well be voted the “most likely to split” couple of 2026. Hines has weathered controversies and a lot of public scrutiny, but her recent comments suggest that she’s emotionally checked out.

When asked about RFK Jr.’s alleged affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi, Hines didn’t even try to clarify anything. Then there’s RFK Jr.’s own admission that the fact that he is deeply aligning with Trump could cost him his marriage.

So, we doubt the marriage will survive his choice- MAGA.

Donald Trump Jr. could be walking down the aisle

Don Jr & his girlfriend Bettina in Doha, Qatar last weekend 🖤🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/pSXYMiE2nb — Keeping Up With The Trumps (@KUWTTRUMPS) December 11, 2025

After splitting from Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr. went public with socialite Bettina Anderson. Soon enough (in less than a year), he proposed to her. This is much faster than his years-long, ultimately stalled engagement with Guilfoyle.

Is the relationship built to last? Guilfoyle reportedly doesn’t buy it. But a Trump family wedding would be a made-for-TV distraction at a moment when even MAGA loyalists like Steve Bannon and Megyn Kelly are mad at Trump.