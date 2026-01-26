Donald Trump Jr.’s Fiancée Bettina Anderson Enters the Chat in the Alleged Beckham-Trump Rivalry

The Beckhams have long been known as a tight-knit family who seemingly enjoyed spending time together. However, it appears that things are no longer the same. Excluding the younger members of the family, it does not seem that David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are thrilled to spend time with their son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

They have reportedly been involved in a heated feud ever since their 31-year-old son alleged that his parents attempted to sabotage his wedding and marriage, claims that surfaced amid a slew of social media posts. Interestingly, Victoria had invited President Donald Trump back in 2020 but reportedly held separate engagement parties for her liberal friend group.

Things have seemingly been strained between the Trump and Beckham families ever since. However, neither has commented on their relationship through their representatives. That said, it appears one of them may be making a move following Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Bettina Anderson’s latest Instagram story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bettina Anderson (@bettina_anderson)

The socialite shared a story resharing a 2023 post featuring a short video from a photoshoot in which she sported a chic floral ensemble. The dress was on point for the location, as Anderson appeared to be standing in a garden surrounded by peach-pink flowers that echoed the pattern on her outfit.

As enchanting as the photoshoot was, it was not what caught the attention of her followers. Instead, it was the caption that sent the internet buzzing with conspiracy theories. It appeared that Anderson wanted in on the alleged Beckham–Trump rivalry, effectively entering the chat by casually referencing the famous family.

At the time, Anderson did not tag either of the Beckham men in the video, but she mentioned them by name in the caption. The model posed a question to the Beckham patriarch regarding his son’s first photography book, What I See, which was released in 2017.

Bettina Anderson, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., posted an Instagram Story with a shady dig at the Beckhams, and we think we’ve figured out why. https://t.co/LtZ5pt0sVF — The List (@TheListDaily) January 23, 2026

About the retired football player, she said he’s a “world-class guy who worked obsessively hard from childhood to become one of the best in the world…” — a reference to the period when Brooklyn’s book was not performing well.

On her Instagram Story, she reshared the video and caption side by side and added separately, “This caption has aged like fine wine.” Anderson also attached a chef’s kiss emoji to the post.

This comes at a time when tensions within the Beckham family appear to be brewing. According to The List, Anderson may be defending her father-in-law’s honor in the wake of the ongoing Beckham family feud. This is reportedly because Trump may have been holding a grudge against David’s wife for hosting multiple parties in 2020.

So Brooklyn and Nicola had 3 engagement parties because Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz, invited Trump the one in Florida, so Victoria had a separate one because the father-in-law is friends with Trump and Victoria’s friends are liberal pic.twitter.com/UJBXzaABwZ — 🇨🇩🇸🇱 (@8Flavs) January 20, 2026

Another reason could be the scrutiny she faced because of her non-political background. She and her fiancé’s inner circle might have brought up the Beckham matter in a conversation, claiming the same might happen to them. Especially since it is the talk of the town, and Anderson is a socialite. Hence, the subtle shade in her recent story.

Anderson’s exact intentions to enter the chat between the Beckham-Trump rivalry aren’t exactly clear. However, neither Trump nor Beckham’s representatives have commented on Anderson’s recent story. Will this subtle shade go without response, or will Anderson get caught in the crossfire of a fiery feud? Much is yet to be seen.