RFK Jr.’s Alleged Romance with Olivia Nuzzi After Intimate Texting Scandal EXPOSED By Cheryl Hines

Almost a year after his sexting scandal made news, Cheryl Hines finally confronted her husband, RFK Jr., and his alleged romance with writer Olivia Nuzzi. In an interview with a news site on Tuesday, August 12, Hines, 59, avoided explicitly discussing the scandal and skirted the issue.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star clarified, “I don’t think there’s any point going through every rumor and headline to try to defend or explain it.” “Bobby and I have a great friendship and trust each other, so we work through everything by talking about everything.”

Last autumn, New York Magazine reported that one of its reporters had been placed on leave for “engaging in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign,” whom several publications have said was Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy was at the center of a political scandal.

In a statement released at the time, the publication said, “Olivia Nuzzi admitted to the magazine’s editors that she had a personal relationship with a former subject related to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards regarding conflicts of interest and disclosures.” “The magazine would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign if she had known about this relationship,” reports OK Magazine.

RFK Jr. had to tell Cheryl Hines about his affair with Olivia Nuzzi the same day he had to tell her he was being investigated for cutting off a dead whale’s head with a chainsaw. Rough Thursday. pic.twitter.com/cRxCtFBJEV — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) September 20, 2024

According to a follow-up, the organization’s internal examination revealed “no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias,” indicating that Nuzzi’s personal relationship had no bearing on her work. Although she did not “directly report on the subject nor use them as a source” at the time, the journalist later acknowledged in a statement that “the nature of some communication” between her and “a former reporting subject turned personal.”

RFK Jr, who’s now a member of Trump’s campaign, had an affair with Olivia Nuzzi, during his 2024 presidential campaign. I’m sure Cheryl Hines is delighted. The entire Trump campaign is infested with miscreants. pic.twitter.com/HXzzzvja6h — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) September 20, 2024

She told the outlet, “The relationship was never physical, but it should have been disclosed to avoid the appearance of a conflict.” “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve let down, especially my New York colleagues, and I deeply regret not doing so immediately.”

A representative for Kennedy later stated to The Washington Post that Kennedy had only met Nuzzi once, for her November 2023 feature story, “The Mind-Bending Politics of RFK Jr.’s Spoiler Campaign,” despite Kennedy not being named by name.

According to the Washington Post, the spokesman stated that Mr. Kennedy had only ever met Olivia Nuzzi once, for an interview that she sought and that resulted in a hit article.