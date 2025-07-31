RFK Jr. strayed from the agenda at Wednesday’s Making Health Technology Great Again conference when he sat in the East Room and talked about how “beautiful” the White House was.

“I just want to begin by making a comment that is irrelevant to what we’re gathered here today to talk about – I’ve been coming to this building for 65 years, and I have to say that it’s never looked better,” RFK Jr. said, turning to President Trump, reports Irish Star.

After the audience began to cheer, President Trump congratulated RFK Jr. and went on, stating, “And I’ve spent some time in the Oval Office, which really has – it’s been transformed.” Before discussing the White House’s upcoming program that will enable Americans to share medical records and personal health information across health systems, RFK Jr. continued to laud the decor for several minutes.

“I was looking at a picture of the oval office the other day when I was there, when I was a kid with my uncle, and it was extraordinary, it’s always extraordinary to go into that sacred space, but I have to say that it looked kind of drab in the pictures, and they’re black and white pictures, but it look drab,” he continued.

President Trump’s face as RFK Jr talks about how beautiful the White House looks now 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/Es61j0qAqt — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) July 30, 2025

“It looks the opposite of drab today, and I think- all these portraits- I hope you got a chance to look at them when you go out there- that they were hand-picked by the president and many of them hijacked from other agencies that were trying to keep them.”

“My uncle, my aunt, Jackie, were deeply committed to design, to beauty, and understood its important to have our public buildings be beautiful because it inspires us, it elevates the human spirit, its one of the- it’s a template, it’s an example…for democracy, they’re releasing through freedoms of the creativity of the human spirit and this building of all buildings should look beautiful and under your stewardship it looks extraordinary today so thank you, Mr. President, for that,” he concluded.

I am in tears. RFK Jr said he has been coming to the White House for 65 years “it’s never looked better” He even compared it to when he use to come to the Oval Office with his Uncle JFK I TRULY LOVE THIS ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wQgrp4ce6L — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) July 31, 2025

The Patriot Oasis shared a video of RFK Jr. discussing the White House’s renovations under Mr. Trump on X. “RFK Jr. talks about how BEAUTIFUL the White House is now that President Trump has re-decorated,” the account posted to X. Other individuals posted their opinions about the clip in the post’s comments section.

“Even RFK Jr. cannot deny the class and strength brought back to the White House. Beauty, elegance, and patriotism restored,” the user commented. “RFK Jr. just made a friend for life,” another person wrote.