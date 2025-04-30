RFK Jr. Makes Bizarre Vaccine Claim Again, Advices Parents to ‘Do Their Own Research’

To be honest, sometimes, it truly seems like RFK Jr., along with most people from Donald Trump’s cabinet, are all the same; controversy seems to be their bread and butter, and in short, their PR tactic to stay relevant within the competitive media scene.

It’s a known fact that the Health and Human Services Secretary does not really stand by the idea of using vaccines, as he believes that they surely do not provide lifelong protection compared to the body’s natural healing capacity.

Even though most of RFK Jr.’s comments spark controversy over and over again, he does not seem to care. In yet another speech, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sparked fresh controversy after advising new parents to independently investigate vaccine safety during an appearance on Merit TV’s Dr. Phil Primetime.

As pera report, he said, “I would say that we live in a democracy, and part of the responsibility of being a parent is to do your research.” Furthermore, when asked how he’d advise new parents about vaccine safety, Kennedy said, ” I would say that we live in a democracy, and part of the responsibility of being a parent is to do your analysis.

“You research the baby stroller, you research the foods that they’re getting, and you need to research the medicines that they’re taking as well.” What’s more shocking is that his claims failed to cite any reliable or scientific sources on childhood vaccines.

These kinds of loose comments erupt anger in thousands of public health authorities who have repeatedly said that vaccines are safe and effective and have helped people boost immunity to battle life-threatening diseases.

According to the World Health Organization website, over the past 50 years, crucial vaccines saved at least 154 million lives. In addition, vaccines have also reduced the infant mortality rate by 40%. Also, the WHO’s vaccine safety program is constantly observing the safety of vaccines so that it’s easy for friends and family to take them.

Meanwhile, RFK Jr.’s comments come as America battles its most severe measles outbreak in nearly 25 years. More than 900 cases have been reported across 29 states, with the majority found in Texas. The outbreak has resulted in nearly 100 hospitalizations and three confirmed deaths — two of the children who had not received the measles vaccine.

It’s quite surprising that as a health secretary, RFK Jr. constantly makes bizarre claims against the use of vaccines in America, even though, according to the CDC, the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides 93% protection against measles after one dose and 97% protection after two doses.

Lastly, as if all that he said about vaccines wasn’t enough, in the same interview, RFK Jr. made insensitive comments about COVID-19 fatalities. He claimed that the average American who died from the outbreak is ‘severely unhealthy.’

The popular political figure has also mocked autistic children in a speech where he claimed that autistic kids completely fail to lead normal lives. (For instance, they cannot play basketball or date.) The remarks have drawn backlash from mental health and medical professionals as well as online users who slammed the 71-year-old for misleading the public with his insensitive comments.

Do you believe RFK Jr. purposely makes controversial comments in his speeches to gain media attention, or are his thoughts truly valid amidst the chaotic political scenario in the nation? We hope to get an answer soon.