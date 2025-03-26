Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims Beef Tallow is Healthier Than Seed Oils—Here’s What Experts Say

The Donald Trump administration has seriously taken the idea of taking America back to its previous glory. Though no one is clear about what era Trump is talking about, it seems to be in line with modern science.

From taking away women’s rights to taking away grants from female researchers, America is seemingly moving back to the 19-20th century. However, one was content that the administration is at least worried about people. Turns out No!!

Health Secretary RFK Jr. is on a mission to undo every correct thing Science has done. His stance against vaccines caused a major outbreak of measles that left kids sick. It also causes one of the patients to lose her life.

But now, RFK Jr is coming for all Americans. And he has beef with the seed oils.

Until the early 20th century, the primary cooking fats in the United States were beef tallow and other animal fats. The early to mid-20th century saw a change. Researchers began investigating animal fat consumption as the cause of the rise in cardiovascular problems.

Studies indicated that plant-based oils may be superior to animal-based fats, like butter, for specific health benefits. These included olive oil or canola oil.

As a result, seed oil started flooding the market. From soaps and machine fuels to grocery stores. Seed oils became the preferred cooking fat.

Let’s Make America Healthy Again starting at home. pic.twitter.com/8DHTJvOtHX — Laina Media (@media_laina) December 10, 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims that he is on a mission to “make America healthy.” And one of his targets is seed oils. His hatred for seed oil and love for tallow is visible on his official campaign website.

Hats with the slogan “Make frying oil tallow again” stitched on them are still available for purchase there. However, why the website is still active is another important question, but we digress.

Kennedy sat down with Fox News host Sean Hannity for an interview at a Steak ‘n Shake in Florida. Kennedy stated that Seed oil is one of the components of processed foods. He then twisted the narrative that science indicates that ultra-processed foods are the principal culprit. And then he gave a major blow to the health of the nation called oils, ultra-processed food that causes chronic diseases.

🔥 RFK Jr. Pushes McDonald’s to Bring Back Beef Tallow! 🔥 It’s time to ditch the toxic seed oils and return to REAL food. 🥩🍔 ✅ Beef tallow – natural, stable, and the fat our ancestors thrived on.

❌ Seed oils – ultra-processed, rancid, and linked to inflammation, obesity,… pic.twitter.com/3UYmbIiZwh — The Carnivore Bar | Eat Meat 🥩 (@thecarnivorebar) February 17, 2025

Steak ‘n Shake declared in January that it will use beef tallow to fry its fries. Kennedy stated that he wanted to “incentivize” businesses to move to “traditional ingredients like beef tallow. However, Steak ‘n Shake explained that its suppliers continue to use vegetable oil to par-fry its fries, onion rings, and chicken tenders before delivering them to eateries.

Now, this announcement of incentives is a multi-sided attack on the food policies of Democrats. Republicans and their hatred for vegan food is far more than their disdain for Democrats. They don’t believe in climate change or how animal-based diets are harmful to the environment.

With the Green New Deal, Democrats present a radical proposition for combatting climate change: https://t.co/KgqLYlmII6 pic.twitter.com/WPlAiyHRjE — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) February 8, 2019

Previous democratic governments under Obama and Biden had encouraged healthy eating habits. The Green New Deal proposed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez encouraged people to eat less meat and more vegetable-based food.

This incentive and push for beef tallow is a direct attack on these policies of dems. People won’t be able to avoid tallow in major food outlets. This will discourage a plant-based diet movement. More use of tallow for food will increase profits for farms that will keep more cows.

The use of beef tallows for food will cause many environmental problems, increase obesity and chances of heart disease, and cause food prices to explode. However, what the Trump administration cares about is “owning the libs.”