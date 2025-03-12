Even RFK Jr. Is Shocked About Donald Trump’s Drastic Diet Change—POTUS Swapping His Diet Coke Button for Something Healthier?

Donald Trump is probably the only world leader who has a Diet Coke button in his Oval Office. But it turns out he is trying to get healthier now, and RFK Jr. was taken by surprise when he found out about his drastic transformation. Not too long ago, social media was swirling with various speculations about Vice President JD Vance’s dramatic weight loss, and now Trump has also claimed that he has “lost 30lbs” in the last few weeks.

There were also rumors that the President was heavily relying on Ozempic, Wegovy, or other trendy drugs to shed some pounds. However, speaking with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, he clarified that he did it “the hard way,” during his election campaign. “I’ve been so busy I haven’t been able to eat very much. I’m not able to sit down and eat like a person like you – you can sit down and eat. Me, it’s a little bit tougher,” he said.

Whether his process is unclear, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sure shocked to hear about it at the very least. When Fox News’ Sean Hannity broke the news, RFK Jr. was taken by surprise. “You do work for a boss, he is getting healthier. He looks great and he told me that if he has a burger now he doesn’t have it with a bun,” Hannity revealed.

“I didn’t know he was changing his diet,” RFK Jr. responded, which made Sean quickly backtrack. “I hope I’m not revealing something I shouldn’t,” the Fox News host prompted. For someone who has a Diet Coke button on his desk, swapping it with a healthier option might be difficult. However, not too long ago, after his speech in Congress, Donald Trump was spotted with his new “favorite” drink. Instead of Diet Coke, he was seen posing with a glass of tomato juice alongside daughter Ivanka Trump, sending the internet into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, despite having his own struggle with weight loss and BMI (body mass index), the Republican leader has body-shamed others on many occasions, a bad but old of his. He frequently poked fun at New Jersey Governor Chris Christie with his “all-you-can-eat-buffet” taunt.

On the other hand, Donald Trump himself has been branded as the “heaviest President in 100 years.” In 2020, a White House physician revealed that he weight 244 pounds at that time, with a height of 6 feet 3 inches, which technically classifies him as “obese.” However, in 2023, when was arrested in Atlanta, he claimed to have weighed 215 pounds, which sparked mixed reactions, given he looked the same.

Trump is Hands Down the Fattest President in More Than 100 Years pic.twitter.com/O7m3WVfKZI — EssenViews (@essenviews) December 9, 2024

Not only Diet Coke, but Donald Trump also has a huge obsession with McDonald’s, and he reportedly used to binge on it daily during the hush money trial.

Thankfully, he is not the only U.S. President who has struggled with his weight. Political Flair reports that William Howard Taft, the 27th President, who led the nation from 1909 to 1913, can be considered Trump’s main competition. Taft stood 5 feet 11 inches tall and was between 335 to 340 pounds. He even reportedly got stuck in a bathtub once, which certainly makes him “larger” than the Republican leader.

However, in recent years, Donald Trump seems to be leading the pie chart, surpassing Bill Clinton in the third spot and Lyndon Johnson in the second, who weighed 240 pounds and stood at 6 feet 3.5 inches tall.