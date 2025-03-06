Goodbye ‘Diet Coke’? Donald Trump’s New Favorite Drink is Breaking the Internet!

President Donald Trump is no new name to surprise the internet every time with his moves. Be it his body gestures, heated moments, or witty remarks; something always has the people talking. It goes without saying that the USA’s top-most public figure will have the media buzzing, and his Tuesday Congress speech was no exception!

But here, we are not talking about his fiery speech—which, according to his Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, can awaken a dead man! The focus is on his unexpected drink of choice afterward.

Almost everyone knows Donald Trump abstains from alcohol due to his late brother’s struggles with alcoholism. Hence, it seems that on Tuesday night, he opted for a surprising option. And that has left many scratching their heads! What was it? Tomato juice!

Earlier, in a statement, Trump said, “I had a brother who was a great guy, but he had an alcohol problem. “It’s a hard problem to cure, and I’ve never had a glass because of him.” Of course, that makes sense! But many might be expecting to see a post-speech toast, even if it is something outside of alcohol. The thing is, no one was prepared to see Trump and his daughter, Ivanka, sipping on glasses of tomato juice! That’s the moment that has set the internet ablaze!

People have been making lots of comments online after the scene went viral. Reactions exploding on the internet are expected, though. One comment read, “You know, that’s just really weird….” A second one wrote, “So weird.” Another one was, “He is just a weird old man.” It continues, “Very strong… very alpha, not frail at all, weird behavior.” It seems all the users agree on Trump having a ‘weird’ choice of drink. Thank God, the odd drink choice wasn’t the only highlight of the night. Donald Trump had an eventful time, which, of course, made headlines for his record-breaking address and also for a touching moment when he made a 13-year-old cancer patient an honorary member of the Secret Service.

#WATCH: US President @realDonaldTrump takes a victory lap in an address to #Congress, drawing catcalls and interruptions from some #Democratic lawmakers who held up signs and walked out mid-speech in protest https://t.co/0ydRktrLeB pic.twitter.com/RbB3NqEX6I — Arab News (@arabnews) March 5, 2025

Also, in his promise to the Americans, he vowed to create the “highest quality of life” for citizens. His declaration was clear, “My fellow Americans, get ready for an incredible future because the golden age of America has only just begun. It will be like nothing that has ever been seen before.”

Well, with the ambition level that high, Donald Trump may need more than just tomato juice to keep up.