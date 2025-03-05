If there is something one can be sure of during Donald Trump‘s presidency, it’s conspiracy theories.

Sycophants of Donald Trump will agree with everything he says and will make his every gesture a word of god.

A combination of these two gave rise to a loyal fanbase that would beat every fan of pop stars. There are conspiracy theories regarding his language, memory and even hand gestures.

Donald Trump is well known for using his hands to convey his points, even if his words are not properly used. Among his various hand gestures, the most famous is when he makes a triangle with his hands.

According to a new TikTok video, he consistently holds his hands in this position for a reason. The video poster asked their followers if they knew what this gesture meant.

Some of the comments said that it is a power pose taught to wealthy people since childhood. Users also added that this gives the poser a sense of authority.

Why is trump always using the Illuminati hand gesture.? Every time. The proper way to sit has to do with one’s culture. Why the inverted triangle? pic.twitter.com/k3RNXmHk0C — montrezmusic © RoadTrip (@montrezmusic) August 8, 2024

We would agree to disagree since we haven’t seen any other “wealthy” person deliberately make this pose.

Some internet users went many steps ahead and called these hidden signals of deepfake or deepsake. They said Donald Trump is signalling about the hidden agendas. Conspiracy theories were alive with these comments.

Another internet user said that they also sit similarly. It helps them with “balance” and “mental equilibrium”. Others added their two cents and called it relaxing and comforting.

2004. Razr Magazine

Look at Trump’s hands.

This is his famous upside-down-triangle showing “tip of the spear.”

It’s the opposite of the Cabal’s pyramid.

He flashes this when he’s sitting next to Deepstate.

Reversing the curse!! pic.twitter.com/Q5XWTY9Ajq — Qmum (@Nancy023922191) November 29, 2024

The one that made the most sense was when one of the users commented that it was a subconscious gesture with no particular meaning. It is just a habit, and there is nothing more to see.

Various theories were put up on the meaning of the sign; however, people had many ideas.

It is one of the several unconscious gestures people employ, typically denoting a universal sign of confidence. According to theories, the gesture conveys a sense of authority since it shows that the speaker understands the subject well.

However, the users have not provided proper proof to support any of these claims or theories.It could be a habit that the president picked up during his years.

However, some people would like to think of Donald Trump’s hand gestures as some hidden signals that he gives his followers and his base.

Donald Trump massive shoutout of appreciation for Elon Musk and DOGE ‼️ “I have created the brand new Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE. Perhaps you’ve heard of it, perhaps, which is headed by Elon Musk, who is in the gallery tonight” pic.twitter.com/guzMfLfBls — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 5, 2025

If there is any signal Donald Trump gave, it was during his State of the Union speech, where he talked about tariffs, a mandate for Medicaid, and more power for DOGE.

Everyone received the message that Elon Musk‘s DOGE could cut more budget-approved funding, and more federal employees could lose their jobs. Women could lose more bodily autonomy, and they may have the right to vote with the SAVE Act.