Forget Trump’s Speech—JD Vance’s Baby-Sized Pants Steal the Show at Congress!

JD Vance becoming the internet target for his weird antics at times is no new thing. The same happened on Tuesday, and this time for his outfit choice! The vice president became the unexpected star of Donald Trump’s congressional address, but not for the reasons he might have hoped. The internet erupted in laughter after spotting his ill-fitting pants, with users on X (formerly Twitter) pointing them to “baby-sized” trousers and comparing his tailoring to Goodwill finds.

One user was very upfront as they mentioned, “People might (might) listen if you got a pair of big-boy-Vance pants. A pair that at least break on the foot arch and go mid-heel, not mid-calf—just who the hell dresses you? Our local Goodwill has a better tailor on staff than whoever’s throwing clothes on you!”

Another user’s remark was, “Vance wearing jeans in Congress? Disrespectful or his suitctrousers being washed? One comment on YouTube read, “I hate this dude.” Even another said, “I forgot JD Vance existed.”

Trump’s speech was about his administration’s next steps, and it would be marked as a significant moment in his second term. His presidency has already been through radical policy shifts, including dismantling federal agencies, straining diplomatic ties, and intensifying trade wars that have played a major part in rattling the economy.

Vance wearing jeans in Congress? Disrespectful or his suitctrousers being washed? pic.twitter.com/oPUZWaiiSK — Shakespeare 🩸🩸🩸 (@S65668644) March 5, 2025

The Republican-controlled House and Senate have largely aligned with Trump and have enabled him to wield unprecedented power. Well, the reshaping of Washington has been aggressive. His speech, themed “The Renewal of the American Dream,”was intended to mention his achievements and urge Congress to fund his hardline immigration policies.

HOT MIC MOMENT: VP J.D. Vance: “I think the speech is going to be great, but I don’t know how you do this for 90 minutes.” House Speaker Mike Johnson: “The hardest thing was doing it during Biden when the speech was a stupid campaign speech.” pic.twitter.com/aYwejBzHUk — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) March 5, 2025

However, as Trump spoke about his vision for America, many voters who backed him for a second term were left grappling with economic instability instead of the promised relief from inflation. The S&P 500 has wiped out its post-election gains, and public sentiment on inflation is taking the worst turn. For a president who relies on corporate investment headlines to boost confidence, this address was a critical test of his ability to see if he could restore faith in his leadership. But while Trump’s policies took center stage, JD Vance’s unfortunate fashion choice dominated social media reactions!