RFK Jr. Says Donald Trump Eats ‘Crap’ and Yet Lost 30 Pounds

The Federal budget isn’t the only thing Donald Trump is cutting down on! Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently revealed how the President lost significant weight. This comes as a surprise to people considering the 78-year-old’s notoriously unhealthy diet.

Trump might be known for many things, but eating healthy isn’t one of them. The Republican’s obsession with McDonalds is well-known. He reportedly used to order regularly from the fast food chain during the 2016 elections.

The President’s go-to was two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a chocolate milkshake. The calorie count for the meal is estimated to be around 1,880 calories. Trump also reportedly has an appetite for sugary drinks.

A report by The New York Times even claimed that the politician drinks around 12 cans of Diet Coke daily. Trump also has a button installed in the Oval Office that serves a very specific purpose. Reports suggest that Trump pressing the button signals to the White House staff to bring him a diet Coke.

Corey Lewandowski, who has previously served as the politician’s campaign aide, also opened up about Trump’s obsession with snacks. Lewandowski revealed how the Air Force One would always be stocked up with Oreos and chips for the President to munch on.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently revealed how Trump might be embarking on his health journey. The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services told Fox News that Trump was “getting healthier.”

“I saw him yesterday, and I think he’s lost 30 pounds,” Kennedy revealed. Fox News anchor Sean Hannity also agreed with Kennedy while adding, “When he has a burger now, he usually doesn’t have it with a bun.”

Kennedy pointed out that he didn’t really know if Trump was actually changing his diet. He went on to credit the President’s “genetic system” that keeps him healthy “even with all the – can I say crap – that he eats.” Hannity voiced the same shock while noting that Trump’s genetic system is “second to none.”

In the same interview, Kennedy spoke about the Make America Healthy Again initiative. MAHA aims to focus on the “escalating health crisis” in Americans. The MAHA Commission aims at “aggressively combating” diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.

What does Making America Healthy Again look like? – No forced vaccinations

– Treating obesity as the epidemic it is

– Banning toxic chemicals in our food

The commission is also tasked to come up with a policy on “nutrition, physical activity, healthy lifestyles, over-reliance on medication and treatments.” When Kennedy was sworn in, he vowed to end the corruption of health agencies while focusing on “radical transparency.”

Trump addressed the Secretary of Health’s mission while praising him for his initiative. The President noted that Kennedy is committed to removing “dangerous chemicals” from food that the country consumes. He also noted that the change is what the citizens “deserve” after “years in which our public health system has squandered the trust of our citizens.”