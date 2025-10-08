“The President Doesn’t Sleep” — CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins says traveling with Donald Trump on Air Force One can be exhausting.

Donald Trump’s work credits may include being the President of the United States and a successful business tycoon but travel companion might not be the best moniker to describe him. Not if CNN’s chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins’ recent claim is anything to go by. The journalist recently appeared on The Bachelorette star Jason Tartick’s podcast Trading Secrets, where she revealed why the staff doesn’t necessarily look forward to travelling with POTUS.

During the podcast, Kaitlan Collins revealed that Trump “does not sleep.” She added, “I had this source who said, ‘You never want to be on Air Force One on a trip.’ And I said, ‘Why? You’d think you’d want to be in the axis of power, close to Trump.’” She added, “He doesn’t sleep on these trips, and you’re going to Asia or something, and that’s like the only time you’re going to sleep before you go on this trip, but Trump is just always up and talking.”

Donald Trump loves to chat with the staff, affecting their sleep cycle majorly, revealed Collins. She said on Tartick’s show, “He will wake staff up if they’re asleep because he wants to talk to them.”

When the show’s host mentioned that he managed to get only a four-hour sleep window before the podcast, Collins made a humorous reference to Trump’s sleep cycle and said, “Four hours is nuts. Four hours is Trump-level.” To this, the podcast host replied, “None of us are sleeping because the president doesn’t sleep.”

Ahead of Donald Trump’s Southeast Asia trio, the staff have been clocking in their sleep hours, claimed the journalist, adding, “Know you’re not gonna sleep on that flight.”

Among other revelations made by Collins on the podcast, one was about Trump’s television viewing choices. It turns out that every screen is set to Fox News. The network has been known to be an ally of Donald Trump. However, the President recently slammed the network for being too “politically correct.” “Why is Fox News and Peter Doocy putting on Democrat Senator Mark Kelly to talk about, totally unabated or challenged, Healthcare? The FAKE SPIN is so bad for Republicans that it is hard to believe that we win,” read an excerpt from Donald Trump’s Truth Social post.

Coming back to Donald Trump’s sleep routine, Attorney General Pam Bondi recently commented on his lifestyle, saying, “None of us can keep up with him; we always joke. I don’t know how he does it. I mean, none of us know when he sleeps. He’s working all the time, and it’s just constant for him.”

The US President has been spotted napping at public events several times during the last few months. A video of Trump surfaced online last month, in which he appears to be asleep during Charlie Kirk’s memorial. He was massively trolled for the same.

Leave it to Donald Trump to boast about his sleeping routine or lack of it thereof. In his 2004 book, Think Like a Billionaire, described his low sleep lifestyle as a business strategy. “Don’t sleep any more than you have to. I usually sleep about four hours per night. I’m in bed by 1 am and up to read the newspapers at 5 am. That’s all I need, and it gives me a competitive edge,” wrote Donald Trump.