Trump Just Confused Everyone With Response to Comey Indictment – Viewers Say, “His Mind is Going Crazy”

President Donald Trump recently left audiences scratching their heads during a press briefing where the President was asked about his role in the federal indictment of the FBI Director James Comey. Trump started his reply first as a firm denial, then he quickly spiraled into a mix of contradictions, which many on social media found confusing. Internet users described the scene as evidence that “his mind is going crazy.”

Donald Trump began his monologue by insisting that he had nothing to do with the case. Even though he had posted on Truth Social a few weeks earlier, where he urged the then Attorney General Pam Bondi to “go after” Comey and other political opponents.

Trump said during the briefing, “Comey is a dishonest guy. So all I have to do is, I mean, I have nothing to do with the case, I just say…” He was immediately interrupted by CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins, who subtly reminded him about his social media post asking Bondi to prosecute Comey.

Trump shot back at the reporter, saying, “No, no, I don’t call anybody. You know what, I’m allowed to do that if I want to do that. But Comey’s a crooked guy, he has been for years, a dishonest guy…”

Critics did not take long to point out that Trump is playing word games and is trying to distance himself from the case. In the very case, he publicly urged while contradicting himself. Some keen observers noticed the slip of words immediately.

MAGA: Trump treats you like you’re stupid because you are stupid. Trump: I have nothing to do with the case against Comey. Reporter: But you called on Pam Bondi to prosecute him Trump: No, no, I don’t call anybody. You know what, I am allowed to do that if I want to do that pic.twitter.com/2AJV629ASB — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) October 6, 2025

One social media user wrote, “Have nothing to do with it ~ I didn’t call anybody ~ well okay, I’m allowed to do all those things you just asked me, that I lied about and denied. Some days best to just stay quiet.”

A few others highlighted the supposed contradiction between his assertion and denial of power. “First he denies involvement, then he admits the power to intervene. Newsflash: we saw your Truth Social post, Trump. Stop lying!”

Many social media users even focused on the absurd way Trump’s thoughts seemed to go off track. They pointed out that what they witnessed is a sign of mental decline. Social media comments ranged from mocking Trump’s actions to showing serious concerns. One user remarked, “He already forgot he posted on Truth Social and deleted it,” while another added, “He has dementia! Disorganized thinking, tangential thought process, repetitive speech… Should I go on?”

However, not all viewers were concerned about Trump’s mental state. Some even accused him of intentionally being dishonest and lying to the public. “Keep asking him the hard questions. Back him into a corner with all of his lies,” wrote one commenter. Another said, “An unimportant walking lie and master distraction for the media to feed off while voters are dumbed down. Miller is the real enemy.”

Despite the controversy and confusion, the moment gathered widespread attention on social media. Many people are sharing clips of Donald Trump’s unusual to and fro. His reply looks like a combination of justification, denial, and apparent bragging. This stood as a spectacle for many, and left audiences debating whether or not it was a mindful strategy, forgetfulness, or something actually concerning.