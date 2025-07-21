Donald Trump Demands Arrests of Obama-Era Officials After Posting Explosive AI Posts

President Barack Obama has not been in office since 2016, but he definitely lives rent-free in President Donald Trump’s mind. Every time there is a controversy surrounding Trump that pops up, his go-to mode of distraction is to attack Obama.

This time has been no different. Given how tense the political climate of Washington, DC has become, Trump has added log wood to the fire by calling for the arrest and prosecution of several officials from former President Barack Obama ‘s administration.

This comes on the heels of a newly declassified report that suggests that the Trump-Russia collusion story has been deliberately manufactured.

However, the uproar surrounding the calls for arrest began when Donald Trump shared yet another AI-generated video. This video showed Barack Obama being arrested by FBI agents in the Oval Office.

Trump has shared these posts on his social media platform, Truth Social. The irony of sharing AI-generated images and videos on a platform called ‘Truth Social’ has completely been lost on President Trump.

Trump posts video of Barack Obama being arrested Just more masonic theater to distract the masses from the AI controlled dystopian society that is being constructed before our very eyes. pic.twitter.com/DUozWoHtwC — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) July 20, 2025

The post was widely circulated online. It was then followed by another AI-generated meme styled after the 1970s sitcom The Brady Bunch. It showed Obama-era officials as “The Shady Bunch” clad in orange prison jumpsuits.

Trump’s posts named a number of high-profile former Obama officials. This included Barack Obama himself. It deliberately showed Obama referring to himself by his full name, Barack Hussein Obama, and Ben Rhodes, who served as Deputy National Security Advisor.

Trump mockingly referred to Rhodes as “Ben’ Hamas’ Rhodes.” It was a pointed insult to conflate the Jewish-American policymaker’s criticism of Israeli actions in Gaza.

Trump has used similar rhetoric in recent months. He has been using Hamas as a derogatory label against any democratic leader who has shown sympathy or has voiced humanitarian concerns over the genocide happening in GAZA.

The list of officials dubbed “The Shady Bunch” by Trump includes former FBI Director James Comey and former UN Ambassador Samantha Power. It has other officials like National Security Advisor Susan Rice, senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, and former intelligence chiefs James Clapper and John Brennan.

“The Shady Bunch” POTUS just posted this meme!🤣👍🤠 pic.twitter.com/TInKBRm3qc — GrrrGraphics-Ben Garrison 🤠 Cartoons 🇺🇸 (@GrrrGraphics) July 21, 2025

All have previously disagreed with Donald Trump over national security or foreign policy issues. None had responded to the posts so far.

In a very convenient turn of events, Tulsi Gabbard has authored a report that Trump is absolving all these claims. The report shows that the Trump-Russian collusion was a hoax and was a conspiracy manufactured to demean and delegitimize the Donald Trump administration during his first term.

Based on this report, Trump is now going after Barack Obama and is calling for charges against the President and his officials.

Current National Intelligence Director Gabbard recently sat down with Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures and described the findings as “striking” and “historic.”

🚨 TRUMP ESCALATES ATTACKS ON OBAMA Trump is now posting videos suggesting Obama’s arrest is imminent—with mugshots and exposés spreading fast. Tulsi Gabbard, now DNI, directly accuses Obama of manufacturing intelligence to sabotage Trump’s 2016 run. “Arrest Obama” is now… pic.twitter.com/0iG5WhI469 — FED Policy (@FED_Policy) July 21, 2025

She has claimed that there are over 100 declassified documents that prove that President Obama and his officials directed a post-election effort in 2016 to frame Donald Trump and undermine his victory. They started the hoax of Russian interference.

“This is not a partisan issue,” Gabbard said. “This is about preserving the integrity of our democratic republic.”

TULSI GABBARD Who has been echoing Russian state media propaganda for years is once again attempting to modify the US new cycle Now she is trying to take the heat off of Donald Trump, who is increasingly looking like a pedophile, and trying to hide it Is she a Russian asset? pic.twitter.com/8IriwMPtnf — BlueDream (@58bugeye) July 20, 2025

However, it is being pointed out that Tulsi Gabbard has recently fallen out of favor with President Donald Trump, who has been favoring Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem more. Is this another attempt by Gabbard to get in good standing with him?

She also indicated that the evidence would be handed over to the Department of Justice and the FBI for further action.