CNN host Kaitlan Collins aggressively confronted Republican Senator, Roger Marshall, about an AI video posted by President Donald Trump. The AI-generated video was allegedly racist as it showed a deepfake video of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

A sombrero and a mustache were added to Jeffries’ face. Meanwhile, mariachi music was playing in the background. The original clip shows Schumer speaking about avoiding a potential government shutdown. But the video had different sentences.

Trump has been sharing AI videos lately, even when they are bizarre and not true in any way. Earlier, he shared an AI video where his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, was in a Fox segment, and his voice-over was telling that Americans will get medbeds, which are futuristic medical pods to cure illnesses.

The video has been taken down, but it has sparked debate about whether the wealthy and elite already have access to these medbeds. Many conspiracies were going around the medbeds, and people discussed where the idea could have materialized, such as sci-fi movies.

The edited version of Schumer in the video said, “Look, guys, there’s no way to sugarcoat it. Nobody likes Democrats anymore. We have no voters left because of all our woke trans [expletive language]. Not even Black people want to vote for us anymore, and even Latinos hate us.”

According to the Irish Star, he then continued to say, “If we give all these illegal aliens free healthcare, we might be able to get them on our side so they can vote for us. They can’t even speak English, so they won’t realize we’re just a bunch of woke pieces of [expletive language], you know?”

Kaitlan grilled Senator Roger Marshal, directly asking him, “Is that appropriate, in your view?” Marshal replied to her, “Look, I think sometimes the president plays with the press like a little boy and a flashlight and a dog. And he’s shining the flashlight here, and he’s shining it there. What he’s saying is, this offer from the Democrats is ridiculous: $1.5 trillion on top of funding that they already agreed to, which is what they’re asking for, is completely ridiculous. It’s disingenuous.”

Seems like the senator thinks Trump is ragebaiting everyone with his social media posts and rants. Kaitlan was furious and didn’t even let him finish what he was saying. Instead, she inserted, “But couldn’t the president just say, ‘These demands are ridiculous,’ and not post a video with Hakeem Jeffries wearing a sombrero, and, you know, putting that voice over Senator Schumer talking about people of color and immigrants?”

He then replied to the CNN host, “I tell you, I think it’s said in jest. I think it’s the president making fun of a couple of people who didn’t bring a serious request to the White House.”