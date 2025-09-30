Stephen Colbert Takes a Swipe at Trump’s Bruised Hand and ‘Bananas’ AI Blunder

Donald Trump shared a wild AI video over the weekend, and Stephen Colbert didn’t hold back. The Late Show host said that the POTUS managed to fall for “the most cuckoo banana pants health film-flam on the entire internets.” The video in question was a fake news report from Lara Trump, who is the daughter-in-law of Trump. The post also included a bogus announcement from the President himself about “medbeds.”

For the unfamiliar, medbeds are supposedly miraculous devices that can cure almost any disease, even regrow limbs. Colbert criticized, “Well, we all know that’s not true.” He added, “If the government had the power to regrow limbs, Trump’s hand wouldn’t look like a banana you forgot in your backpack.”

The talk show host was more baffled to see that Trump actually shared the video. He said, “The president of the United States posted an AI video of a Fox News report that never happened, featuring a fake version of himself, saying things he never said about a magic foot-growing-back body pod that does not exist, all reported by an AI anchor of his real daughter-in-law.”

“After watching that, I hope they have medbeds so I can regrow my brain back!” he added. He stated this whole thing is just “crazy.” “It really seems like Trump saw the AI video of himself and thought it was real,” said Stephen Colbert.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Colbert’s contract with the network won’t be renewed next year. At that time, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I absolutely love that Colbert was fired.” However, the talk show host fired back with mockery.

“They’re pointing out that last Monday, just two days before my cancellation, I delivered a blistering monologue in which I showed the courage to have a moustache,” he said.

“I mean, obviously, CBS saw my upper lip and boom, cancelled. Coincidence? Oh, I think not. This is worse than fascism. This is stachism.” The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart came to his support. “The fact that CBS didn’t try to save their No 1 rated late-night franchise that’s been on the air for over three decades is part of what’s making everybody wonder,” he said.

Stewart questioned, “Was this purely financial, or maybe the path of least resistance for your $8bn merger?”

“If you believe – as corporations or as networks – that you can make yourselves so innocuous that you can serve a gruel so flavourless that you will never again be on the boy king’s radar … Why would anyone watch you? And you are wrong,” said Jon Stewart, following Colbert’s cancellation at that time.

Colbert’s suspension was followed by the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel’s show this month. His termination by ABC fired up a storm across the country as many argued that ‘free speech’ was in danger. The administration was accused of censorship while they argued that they had nothing to do with Kimmel’s firing.

Luckily, Kimmel was brought back by the channel, and Trump’s frustration was on full display as he ranted on Truth Social.