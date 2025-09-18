Jimmy Kimmel Ousted from His Job – But His Net Worth Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show has officially ended due to the controversy it brings. He made remarks about the fatal shooting of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. As a result, ABC announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! is going “off air indefinitely.” He has been famous across the globe and has ruled the late-night circuit for over two decades; however, all the fame and grandeur have come to a pause, and this sudden silence seems a bit shocking, too.

The 57-year-old comic has had an illustrious career full of scrappy radio at his initial phase to his comic sense and humor, and has eventually become one of the most recognizable faces on television. And despite the scene that has been created, it is clear that Jimmy Kimmel is laughing all the way to the bank.

From “Jimmy the Sports Guy” to America’s Late-Night Fixture

Before the Hollywood touch came to Kimmel, he was deeply engaged in radio, as mentioned. He kicked things off with a Sunday night interview show that took place in a high school, which was reportedly unpaid, but it greatly reflected his obsession with broadcasting. He hustled through stints in Seattle, Tampa, and Palm Springs, and with all these, he eventually got his first big break in Los Angeles as “Jimmy the Sports Guy.”

And he didn’t take much time to make his name in the Television industry. In 1997, he landed on Comedy Central’s Win Ben Stein’s Money, where he, with his sarcastic charm, earned a lot of fame and eventually received an Emmy in 1999.

I support Jimmy Kimmel 100%‼️ Drop a 💙 and RETWEET if you do too pic.twitter.com/4YczH24vj2 — Esta (@TheOnlyEsta) September 18, 2025

By 1999, he co-created The Man Show with Adam Carolla, cementing his reputation for cheeky, irreverent comedy. Subsequently, in 2003, ABC handed him the responsibility of the show of his name, Jimmy Kimmel Live! — and not to mention, that this eventually became a golden ticket and his primary source of wealth.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Net Worth and Earnings

Reports say, at present, Jimmy Kimmel sits on a whopping value of $50 million. According to Forbes, he has attained a rank of the 24th highest-paid TV host, and his annual earnings are estimated at $16 million. His base salary for the show Jimmy Kimmel Live is reportedly at $15 million a year, which is close to that of Stephen Colbert and also a bit lower than Jimmy Fallon’s $16 million salary at NBC’s Tonight Show.

Not to mention that each season of the show consists of around 170 episodes, and if we sneak into the value he earns per show, he reportedly earns around a staggering $88,235, and not to mention that bonuses, royalties, or side gigs are excluded.

Jimmy Kimmel’s net worth stands at $50 million. Jimmy will be fine. — Dr. Bradley D. Wentworth (@dickandtinasson) September 18, 2025

What’s Next for Kimmel?

At present, Jimmy Kimmel Live is in limbo, and huge speculations are coming up from the fans. These include – will ABC bring him back if the controversy settles down, and also if the curtain is finally falling on one of late-night’s longest-running acts? Nevertheless, Jimmy won’t be short of money in either situation, but fans indeed want him back.