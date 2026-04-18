The Multiple Times Donald Trump Fired Corey Lewandowski — and How He Kept Returning to MAGA’s Inner Circle

Corey Lewandowski drew attention over his alleged affair with Kristi Noem. However, the political scene was never new for Lewandowski, whose rise to the top was marred by controversies.

As reported by Nicki Swift, Lewandowski earned a Master’s degree in political science and knew early on he would get into politics. The Washington Post reported that Lewandowski reached out to every Republican who had won by 5% or less in the House in 1997.

He wrote to them, “I want to manage your next campaign, because you need my help.”

The Post reviewed records — and interviewed more than a dozen current and former DHS and FEMA officials — to reveal an inside look at the influence wielded by Corey Lewandowski, Kara Voorhies and a handful of advisers while Kristi Noem led the DHS. https://t.co/QhOPck70ft — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 7, 2026

From then on, Lewandowski began working his way up. He first worked as a congressional aide and then with the Republican National Committee.

He worked on campaigns and later became a lobbyist and advocacy leader. However, it was in 2014 that his career trajectory shifted after he met Donald Trump.

Lewandowski was hired as the manager for Trump’s first presidential campaign.

Ryan Williams, a political strategist who knew Lewandowski personally, stated, “Lewandowski mirrors Trump’s persona.” He also told NBC News, “Corey and Donald Trump are cut from the same cloth. Both like to wear suits. Both like to exercise power. Both are quick talkers.”

Lewandowski is also known for having a brash personality and was involved in an altercation with reporter Michelle Fields. He first claimed he had never touched her, but videos later revealed he did.

A Politico report also noted that Trump’s other supporters were concerned about Lewandowski. Roger Stone stated, “I am concerned that the controversy will hurt Donald.”

In 2016, Trump fired Lewandowski, but he later returned to Trump’s inner circle by leading a pro-Trump super PAC. However, he was yet again fired in 2021, when a Trump supporter accused him of sexual harassment.

Trashelle Odom, an attendee at a Republican donor event, told Politico this. She said, “[He] stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful.”

Taylor Budowich, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff, even wrote on X, “Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World.”

Yet Lewandowski came back in 2024 as a presidential campaign advisor. The New York Times later noted that Lewandowski wanted to become DHS Chief of Staff, but had to settle for an unpaid special government employee position.

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski used taxpayer dollars to benefit themselves and their allies. Let’s call it what it is: corrupt. pic.twitter.com/pfYjwxb8Sw — Rep. James Walkinshaw (@Rep_Walkinshaw) April 1, 2026

His relationship with Noem allegedly began when he served as her top adviser when she became South Dakota’s governor. Their bond grew stronger when she became Secretary of Homeland Security, and he returned as her advisor, as noted by Nicki Swift.

Even though Noem denied the rumors about her relationship, things became serious enough that she was asked about it at the House Judiciary Committee hearing. She denied nothing and simply replied, “I am shocked we’re peddling tabloid garbage in this committee.”

However, Trump finally let Lewandowski go for good in 2026 after becoming frustrated with his actions, as reported by The New York Post.