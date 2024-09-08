'The Kardashians' Producer Revealed Kendall Jenner's 'Funny' Rule While Filming the Reality Show

Unlike the rest of the clan, Kendall Jenner had reservations before agreeing to film the reality show KUWTK, now The Kardashians. The Hulu show's executive producer Farnaz Farjam, who's been on board since it first premiered in 2007, appeared on Bravo TV's The Daily Dish podcast and revealed a specific rule the supermodel followed before showing her love life on TV.

The famous family revealed every detail of their lives in the reality drama but Jenner's boyfriends haven't been heavily documented because she had this rule in place. Farjam said, "I think what people don't know is how Kendall interacts with her boyfriends because she's never shown that on the show," as per Variety.

"Kendall always had this rule that she has to be with someone for at least a year before she even would bring them into the series," the producer continued. "It was so funny because her last boyfriend — not this one, but the one before — they almost made it to a year and I was going to make her show him, and then they broke up. I was like, 'Of course! No!'" Additionally, Farjam said Jenner doubted "what people's intentions are. So that's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule."

Jenner has been available in the dating market and has dated a couple of famous men. But she's never accepted nor denied them in the public domain. During Calvin Klein's behind-the-scenes campaign video from February 2020, the 28-year-old said, "I think you learn different lessons in every relationship. So I think I’ve learned so many different things from so many different relationships."

But, her dating portfolio has some prominent names like Harry Styles, who was Jenner's "first real relationship, so there is a lot of history there," a source told PEOPLE in 2019. Next was Nick Jonas. His brother Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid played the cupid, "They were totally set up by Joe and Gigi."

Jordan Clarkson, A$AP Rocky, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, and Devin Booker have been some of her other boyfriends. However, her recent relationship with Bad Bunny has been the most talked about. In February 2023, she was spotted leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles with the rapper. An insider said, "She likes him and is having fun. He is different from [the] guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."

But Jenner didn't break her rule and always kept mum about her relationships, serious or casual. The Kardashians star told Vogue Australia in her 2019 cover story "I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it's cool to learn from that. For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier," per Us Weekly.