Miley Cyrus Described Breakup With Nick Jonas at Age Thirteen Was "The Hardest Day Ever"

Miley Cyrus was madly in love with her "prince charming" all at the age of thirteen. It was "love at first sight" for Miley and Nick when they first met in 2006 at a charity event. 'Niley', as they were referred to by their adoring fans, dated for almost ten months.

The Wrecking Ball singer described the breakup as painful in her 2009 published autobiography Miles to Go. "Prince Charming and I broke up on December 19, 2007," she wrote. "The hardest day ever. My life felt like it had ground to a halt, but the rest of the world kept right on rolling. I was on tour. People were counting on me, but my head — no, my heart — was dizzy."

According to J-14, the cute couple had kept their budding romance under wraps and only revealed it publicly in August 2007, right before the Jonas Brothers were set to open the Hannah Montana songstress' Best of Both Worlds Tour, which spanned from October 2007 until January 2008. The teen couple officially broke up a month before the tour ended.

In a viral YouTube video from 2022, the Flowers singer can be seen discussing the final moments of their breakup, without naming Nick, she went on to say how 'cold' he was which left her shocked. "Remember I got broken up with and I was like can I hug you goodbye and he said no. It was really different…can I hug you goodbye? No. And my mom was like, oh if I ever get a hold of that little booger…and I was on tour and I was like I can't go out there but then I'd put the wig on and suddenly everything was better," she shared.

In 2021, Miley shared a photo dump on Instagram celebrating the 13th anniversary of her hit single 7 Things. The track was released in 2008 and is rumored to be about ex Nick Jonas. According to Seventeen, the Jaded singer included a gif of her jamming to the song with Selena at the 2008 Teen Choice Awards. It was an apparent sarcastic jab at the potential love triangle drama between them back then.

She also added a photo of Nick with his face covered in white-out and tagged him in the post. "I was angry when I wrote '7 Things.' I wanted to punish him, to get back at him for hurting me. It starts with a list of what I 'hate.' But I'm not a hater. My heart knew from the start that it was going to turn into a love song," Miley wrote about the track in her autobiography.

However, in a 2009 radio interview, she described their current relationship as "best friends". "He's my best friend, and we still hang out all the time, and we've definitely reconnected," Miley shared. She further added, "And we don't know what's going to happen in the future, but right now we're just kicking it and hanging out as much as we can."

