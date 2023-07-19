RZA Has a Sweet Reaction to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Naming Their Baby Boy After Him: "All the Blessings"

Rapper and record producer, Robert Fitzgerald Diggs aka RZA, opened up about his delight at the honor he has received from Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The couple named their son after RZA, the lead vocalist of Wu-Tang Clan. He said that he salutes their family and sends all his blessings to the new parents.

The musician and filmmaker, who is 54, has responded to the news that the famous couple named their baby RZA Athelston Mayers. The original RZA informed CNN that it is “a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name.” He added, “RZA is only a name, it’s a title. So it’s an honor and I salute [Rihanna] and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

According to Billboard, RZA came up with his rap name after learning about Islam and the meaning of the letter Z. The letter stands for the highest level of human consciousness, according to Hip Hop in America: A Regional Guide Vol. 1. RZA said in a Facebook post, back in 2015, that the name is an acronym for "Ruler, Zig-Zag-Zig, Allah," which is another way to say "Ruler, Knowledge-Wisdom-Understanding, Allah."

In May, Rocky shared an image of the couple's son on Instagram, along with a caption that referenced RZA and gave a shout-out to Wu-Tang. “‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA,” he had written. Daily Mail exclusively revealed at the time that the singer and rapper had named their son after the Wu-Tang Clan rapper.

The outlet had obtained the kid's birth certificate, which apparently noted that his full name is RZA Athelston Mayers. His father, Rocky’s birth name is Rakim Athelston Mayers. Although there were few clues as to the young boy's real name, fans had thought that he might have been named Noah.

Since giving birth, Rihanna has repeatedly shown her support for Wu-Tang Clan by donning clothes from the group. The hip-hop group includes RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and the late Ol' Dirty B**tard.

Recently, the family of three has been seen enjoying and relaxing while on holiday in the singer's native Barbados. According to E!News, Rocky was seen filming a music video in Bridgetown on June 30 with a bunch of locals. Rihanna was spotted enjoying a snow cone in a cocktail glass. The 35-year-old also shared a picture of her kid and his father in the pool, with Rocky hoisting baby RZA high in the air as the sun set behind them. She captioned the post, "My Bajan boyz."

