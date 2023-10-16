Bad Bunny is turning up the heat with his latest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, dropping some intriguing hints about his rumored relationship with Kendall Jenner. The Puerto Rican rapper’s track Fina has sparked a bunch of speculation, suggesting intimate escapades at the home of one of Kendall’s famous sisters. In the sizzling lyrics of "Fina," Bad Bunny doesn't hold back, stating, "Que yo soy un bellaco, pero tú me gana’ / Bien arrebata’o chingando en casa de tu hermana, (In english: That I’m a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch or f–king at your sister’s house)." The enticing similarity has sent fans into a spiral, speculating on which Kardashian-Jenner sister might be the subject of these suggestive lyrics.

Kendall Jenner, 27 years old, has been relatively under the cover about her romance with Bad Bunny. However, being a muse to a famous rapper means sacrificing some chunks of privacy. The lyrics from Fina seem to confirm intimate details, leaving fans curious about more details. While it remains unclear which Kardashian-Jenner sister’s house is referenced in the lyrics, the Kardashian-Jenner family consists of Kylie Jenner, 26, and half-sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 44, Kim Kardashian, 42, and Khloé Kardashian, 39. As per Daily Mail, The mystery adds an extra layer of intrigue to the speculation. In an attempt to keep their relationship private, Bad Bunny drops another cryptic line in the song, "Se preguntan cómo nos comunicamo’, ey, mejor ni les contamo," meaning, "They wonder how we communicate, hey, I better not even tell them." This lyrical tease further fuels curiosity about the dynamics between the rapper and the reality star.

Despite the suggestive lyrics, Bad Bunny’s representative has not yet confirmed whether the song is about Kendall. As per Page Six, The pair first ignited romance rumors in February, with their public appearances and cozy moments at Coachella and a Drake concert in August intensifying speculation. They also collaborated on a sultry Gucci campaign, fueling the rumors of their off-screen connection. Bad Bunny, whose legal name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio was spotted recently with The Kardashians star in Miami.

In a Vanity Fair interview, Bad Bunny expressed frustration about media attention surrounding his relationship with Kendall. He mentioned that he only communicates in English with specific people, suggesting that ‘The Kardashians’ star Kendall might be one of those individuals. While fans eagerly await confirmation on the mysterious lyrics, one thing remains certain: Bad Bunny and Kendall's romance has added an extra layer of spice to the world of celebrity relationships. Their connection's intrigue continues to captivate audiences, leaving them guessing what truly transpired at her sister's house.

