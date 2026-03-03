Entertainment

The Internet Is Furious After Spotting Karoline Leavitt In $990 Slippers During Affordability Crisis Tour

Published on: March 3, 2026 at 3:17 PM ET

Karoline Leavitt was spotted wearing a pair of $990 Gucci Princetown slippers on the affordability crisis tour, which drew a lot of flak online

Pranita Chaubey
Written By Pranita Chaubey
News Writer
Karoline Leavitt is being trolled for her style.
Karoline Leavitt is being trolled for her style. (Image source: Karolineleavitt via Instagram (l), the white house (r)

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt found herself embroiled in a controversy for her appearance at President Donald Trump’s affordability crisis tour in Texas recently. Karoline Leavitt was trolled a great deal for her outfit choices and the whopping cost of them.

Karoline Leavitt was spotted wearing a pair of $990 Gucci Princetown slippers on the affordability crisis tour, which drew a lot of flak online. A photo of Leavitt wearing the expensive slippers is going crazy viral online.

Netizens were quick to school Karoline Leavitt on the whopping cost of her footwear, especially given the fact that she was pictured wearing them during the affordability crisis tour. “I think she doesn’t care,” an X user wrote. Another one added, “She knows, she just doesn’t care.”

Some netizens took it upon themselves to give Karoline Leavitt a style check. The jury was out on the White House Press Secretary’s choice of footwear and the Internet was not impressed, to say the least. “$990.00 for these hideous things,” asked a user. Another added, “I don’t care how much those cost, they’re ugly and not flattering.”

Another netizen questioned Leavitt’s sartorial sense, asking, “White shoes and a black outfit?” Inputs from another user: “For $990, you’d think she could find something better looking.” A quick look at another remark on the post, “This woman is 28, why do republican women dress like department store grandmas?”

A section of the Internet dropped comments like, “None of them pumps their own gas or purchases their own groceries. They can talk about inflation when they have to walk to 5 markets to get the fair price or go without.” Another one joked, “Thanks to Trump’s inflation and tariffs, $990 is the cost for the average shoe.”

Turns out, it isn’t just Karoline Leavitt who has been on the receiving end of criticism for her outfit choice. Last month, at the State of the Union, Attorney General Pam Bondi was seen dressed in an outfit worth a whopping price of $3,350. That’s not it, last year, she was spotted wearing a $ 2,700 coat for a press briefing.

Just before this, President Donald Trump garnered a lot of criticism for promoting $100,000 luxury watches. The luxury watches has timepieces ranging between $499 and $100,000.

Endorsing Trump Watches, the President said, “Hello everyone, it’s President Donald J. Trump, and it’s Trump time. Check out this red beauty, it’s one of my new watches, wear it proudly on your wrist, and everyone will know exactly what it’s for, who it’s for and who it represents.” He added in the commercial, “It’s really going to be something special, it’s for your favorite president.”

Coming back to Karoline Leavitt, just last week, she had a war of words of sorts with a journalist. She replied to journalist Chris Cuomo’s X post with these words: “This is such a dumb take. This team just brought home Gold Medals for the first time in 46 years, and they were honoured by the duly-elected President of the United States in front of the entire U.S. Congress. Only people with a loser mentality would think this way.”

After Leavitt’s “dumb” and “loser” remarks, Chris Cuomo was quick to call her out and wrote, “Dumb?…loser?…what are you, 12? Loving the team is easy…I was talking about people blaming them for going. Maga needs to aim more, shoot less.”

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *