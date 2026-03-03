The Internet Is Furious After Spotting Karoline Leavitt In $990 Slippers During Affordability Crisis Tour

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt found herself embroiled in a controversy for her appearance at President Donald Trump’s affordability crisis tour in Texas recently. Karoline Leavitt was trolled a great deal for her outfit choices and the whopping cost of them.

Karoline Leavitt was spotted wearing a pair of $990 Gucci Princetown slippers on the affordability crisis tour, which drew a lot of flak online. A photo of Leavitt wearing the expensive slippers is going crazy viral online.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wearing $990 Gucci Princetown slippers during Trump’s trip to Texas. She has no clue how Trump’s affordability crisis is impacting Americans. pic.twitter.com/gFIMr594V5 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 2, 2026

Netizens were quick to school Karoline Leavitt on the whopping cost of her footwear, especially given the fact that she was pictured wearing them during the affordability crisis tour. “I think she doesn’t care,” an X user wrote. Another one added, “She knows, she just doesn’t care.”

Some netizens took it upon themselves to give Karoline Leavitt a style check. The jury was out on the White House Press Secretary’s choice of footwear and the Internet was not impressed, to say the least. “$990.00 for these hideous things,” asked a user. Another added, “I don’t care how much those cost, they’re ugly and not flattering.”

Another netizen questioned Leavitt’s sartorial sense, asking, “White shoes and a black outfit?” Inputs from another user: “For $990, you’d think she could find something better looking.” A quick look at another remark on the post, “This woman is 28, why do republican women dress like department store grandmas?”

A section of the Internet dropped comments like, “None of them pumps their own gas or purchases their own groceries. They can talk about inflation when they have to walk to 5 markets to get the fair price or go without.” Another one joked, “Thanks to Trump’s inflation and tariffs, $990 is the cost for the average shoe.”

Turns out, it isn’t just Karoline Leavitt who has been on the receiving end of criticism for her outfit choice. Last month, at the State of the Union, Attorney General Pam Bondi was seen dressed in an outfit worth a whopping price of $3,350. That’s not it, last year, she was spotted wearing a $ 2,700 coat for a press briefing.

Just before this, President Donald Trump garnered a lot of criticism for promoting $100,000 luxury watches. The luxury watches has timepieces ranging between $499 and $100,000.

This is absolutely nuts. 400 days after promising to fix skyrocketing inflation, Trump appears on ads on Fox News flashing a “red beauty” watch and begging his poor fans to buy the $499 “fight fight fight” watch. If this isn’t tone-deaf grifting during tough times, what is? pic.twitter.com/k9VxfR0m5d — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 24, 2026

Endorsing Trump Watches, the President said, “Hello everyone, it’s President Donald J. Trump, and it’s Trump time. Check out this red beauty, it’s one of my new watches, wear it proudly on your wrist, and everyone will know exactly what it’s for, who it’s for and who it represents.” He added in the commercial, “It’s really going to be something special, it’s for your favorite president.”

Coming back to Karoline Leavitt, just last week, she had a war of words of sorts with a journalist. She replied to journalist Chris Cuomo’s X post with these words: “This is such a dumb take. This team just brought home Gold Medals for the first time in 46 years, and they were honoured by the duly-elected President of the United States in front of the entire U.S. Congress. Only people with a loser mentality would think this way.”

After Leavitt’s “dumb” and “loser” remarks, Chris Cuomo was quick to call her out and wrote, “Dumb?…loser?…what are you, 12? Loving the team is easy…I was talking about people blaming them for going. Maga needs to aim more, shoot less.”