Donald Trump Faces Backlash Over New Commercial Promoting $100,000 Luxury Watches: ‘This Should Be Illegal’

President Donald Trump has launched his new line of luxury watches and urged customers to purchase the same. The branded timepieces start at $499 and go up as much as $100,000. The commercials for his new initiative were aired on Fox News, leaving some viewers were enraged, especially given the time when America is already dealing with rising living costs.

The president himself features in the ad for the new “Trump Watches” collection. Directly addressing his potential customers, the president said on camera, “Hello everyone, it’s President Donald J. Trump, and it’s Trump time. Check out this red beauty, it’s one of my new watches, wear it proudly on your wrist, and everyone will know exactly what it’s for, who it’s for and who it represents.”

This is absolutely nuts. 400 days after promising to fix skyrocketing inflation, Trump appears on ads on Fox News flashing a “red beauty” watch and begging his poor fans to buy the $499 “fight fight fight” watch. If this isn’t tone-deaf grifting during tough times, what is? pic.twitter.com/k9VxfR0m5d — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 24, 2026

“It’s really going to be something special, it’s for your favorite president,” Trump said in the commercial. The website he has recently unveiled features a slogan addressing the shoppers: “Wear the name. Own the legacy.” Like most brand websites, “Trump Watches” also features a chance to join the email list so buyers can get notifications about “exclusive drops, limited-edition releases and VIP offers.”

It gets more absurd as one of the watches is modeled after Trump’s mugshot from the time he was charged with racketeering offenses. The description of the timepiece reads, “This limited edition Chronograph watch features TWO incredible pieces of U.S. history. One sub-dial is set with an authentic piece of Trump’s iconic blue Mugshot suit, whilst the other one features a piece of red tie that he wore at the event.”

The most expensive listing on the website is the Tourbillion model, which is priced at an astonishing $100,000, and is available for pre-order. The description reads that it is “almost entirely made out of 18 Karat Gold (approximately 200 grams across the band, case and buckle) and decorated with 122 VS1 Diamonds, you will stand out for all the right reasons.”

A little thread taking a deeper dive into Trump’s watch company. And some information about the LLC who “owns” the watch company.🧵 pic.twitter.com/fs9ZIH1OUl — Bubbe Wokestein 💙🇪🇺 🇨🇦✡️ (@veggieto) September 27, 2024

Needless to say, after the commercial aired, some Fox News viewers expressed their displeasure over the same on social media. One user wrote on X, “I can’t understand how a sitting U.S. president is allowed to do something like this.”

Another added, “Jimmy Carter sold his beloved peanut farm to avoid even the APPEARANCE of a conflict of interest… This should be illegal.”

“It definitely raises questions about where the line should be drawn between personal business interests and public office,” another user noted.