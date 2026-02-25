Pam Bondi’s ‘Tone-Deaf’ $3,000 SOTU Look Sparks Online Debate

Americans slammed US Attorney General Pam Bondi as she attended Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. With the average family struggling to pay the bills, Bondi wore a beige suit with an eye-watering retail price, and what was worse, people reacting to her on social media noted that it looked more like a Star Wars uniform or a Karate Kid outfit than a smart suit.

As Trump delivered the first State of the Union address of his second presidential term, some people were concentrating more on fashion than the president’s longest SOTU address ever. However, it wasn’t only Bondi, as plenty of social media users spoke up about outfits worn by officials from the Trump administration.

However, it was Pam Bondi that particularly stole the spotlight. This came at a time when she is already under intense scrutiny of the Department of Justice’s handling of documents related to convicted sex offender and disgraced financier, Jeffrey Epstein. Moreover, her SOTU outfit attracted heavy criticism from social media users.

On investigation, the outfit she wore seems to be the Daniel Wrap Belted Blazer Jacket by Gabriela Hearst, a luxury fashion brand catering to both men and women. On the Bergdorf Goodman website, the jacket bears an eye-watering price tag of $3,350. Meanwhile, the outfit’s description states that it is “a wool crepe tailored with topstitching and cinched at the waist with a calfskin leather wrap belt.”

As noted by the Mirror US, the beige coat is described as a slim-fit design with padded shoulders, made in the UK. Moreover, despite the trench coat being a high-priced take on the tailored, oversized jacket trend, it comes off as tone-deaf, giving Bondi an overpriced but boring look.

While much of the online commentary directed at Bondi centered on her political stance, others took aim at her oversized suit jacket, calling it unsuitable and simply a poor wardrobe choice. Some brought up the Star Wars theme, while others call it just plain “tone deaf.”

One social media user commented, “My first very very serious take… WHAT IS PAM BONDI WEARING?” They added, “We’re on the right track with the cinched waist BUT- that’s the ugliest belt I have ever seen, the silhouette is off , and ugly ass shade of tan.”

Other commented, writing, “Great speech at the SOTU by President Trump,” while adding, “My personal highlight, Pam Bondi dressed as Han Solo from the original Star Wars.”

Yet another wrote, “While Americans in Trump’s era go hungry, Pam Bondi plans her outfit with tone-deaf taste.” Moreover, one wrote, “Pam Bondi looks like she came to the SOTU straight from karate class.”

With all the recent trouble over the Epstein files and their delivery, one user questioned her presence at the State of the Union altogether. One commented, “I am embarrassed to see Pam Bondi at the SOTU. Embarrassed.”

Moreover, while Trump made no mention of the notorious Epstein files in his lengthy address, several lawmakers made a worthy statement on the Trump administration’s handling of the documents by bringing Epstein’s survivors to the SOTU event.

Meanwhile, Pam Bondi’s attendance at the president’s State of the Union address came as a number of Democrats boycotted the event. Instead, they attended a rally on the National Mall near the Capitol. There, Rep. Summer Lee addressed “The People’s State of the Union,” while revealing that she plans to introduce articles of impeachment against Bondi.

“Trump’s DOJ continues to obstruct justice, and refusing to comply with our subpoena to release the full, unredacted Epstein files. Bondi must be held accountable for that,” Lee said.