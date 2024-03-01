The Internet Disses Donald Trump as He Argues with Laura Ingraham Over Voting Facts at Town Hall

Recently, a few days ago, Fox News host Laura Ingraham corrected Donald Trump's assertions about voter fraud during a town hall in South Carolina. The conversation put Ingraham in an uncomfortable position in front of a live audience and viewers nationwide. At the Greenville Convention Center, she questioned the former president about his views on voter fraud in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, according to Newsweek. She asked, "How are you going to make sure that mail-in ballots and voter fraud, which we heard from a lot of people in line was an issue front and center."

Trump responded confidently, knowing the importance of the issue. He simply replied, "Big," while nodding in agreement. Ingraham further asked, "So forget the past. What are you going to do to make sure we don't have problems going forward?" To this, Trump responded, "If you have mail-in voting you automatically have fraud," as reported by Raw Story. This prompted Ingraham to highlight Florida's successful use of mail-in voting, which led Trump to clinch his victory in the state.

Upon hearing this, Trump said, "That's right, That's right!" Nevertheless, he continued to criticize the mail-in ballots, which, as Ingraham pointed out, likely contributed to his victory in the southern state. He said, "If you have it you're going to have fraud; because you don't have any — when you go into a voting place like you go into one in a properly run state — they look at you, you give voter ID, you give all sorts of identification." Trump rejected mail-in voting, claiming it was vulnerable to widespread fraud, and instead advocated for the traditional method of voting in person. He said, "I mean, it would be very hard to cheat on [sic] a mass scale."

Meanwhile, this interview raised several eyebrows on social media. One user wrote on X, "Weren't a few folks arrested for voting for him twice?" Another user said, "He thinks voting by mail is fraud but not inflating your assets to get better loan terms? Jared and Ivanka better watch out." A third user wrote, "No, mail-in is no more prone to fraud, of which there is very little in US elections. Also, the fraudsters in FL were mainly Rs." Furthermore, another user stated, "Lol he's using the SAME PLAYBOOK from 4 years ago that helped him lose. And these people in the audience are just eating it up." A fifth user took to X and wrote, "All he's doing is laying the groundwork for why he lost in 2024."

Meanwhile, in early February, Politico reported that the Florida Republican Party officially endorsed Trump for another presidential term. State Sen. Joe Gruters said, "For the state party to take the action that it did is a commanding statement. This race is over. The party’s 100 percent behind the former president. And there’s zero doubt now.” Furthermore, Rep. Dean Black initiated the motion for the state committee to endorse Trump. Black said, “We recognized what the American people are saying all across the country, and that is that this primary is now pointless. It’s clear that the people want Donald Trump as their nominee for President of the United States.”