The Hilarious Story of Bianca Censori Being Eyed for Kim Kardashian Biopic, 'Y'all Are Messy'

In the fast-paced world of Hollywood, rumors spread like wildfire. Especially when it comes to potential biopics. Lately, there's been buzz about a Kim Kardashian biopic. It stirred up both anticipation and doubt. One intriguing nugget? The suggestion is that Bianca Censori might nab the starring role. But before you get too excited, let's pump the brakes—turns out, it's all just an April fool prank!

The viral Instagram account that sparked this frenzy couldn't resist pulling off a prank, leaving many scratching their heads and chuckling at the sheer audacity of it all. As it turns out, the idea of Censori portraying the iconic Kardashian on the silver screen is nothing more than a figment of someone's mischievous imagination. Even if it was a joke, it wasn't entirely a bad idea—after all, Kardashian and Censori have a lot in common.

Censori, who wed Kanye West in 2022 following his divorce from Kardashian, has been spotted sporting clothes that her husband's ex-partner used to wear, as well as seeming to mimic the SKIMS founder's long, dark hair and love of sexy makeup. Many have asked whether the Donda rapper has a "type" because Censori and Kardashian seem to be so similar. Fans have already brought out the two's similarities on multiple occasions, as per The Mirror.

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Arnold Jerocki ; (R) Photo by James Devaney

Censori once appeared wearing a little metallic bra and skirt set, which was similar to an outfit that Kardashian once wore. Famous for her outrageously adventurous wardrobe, Censori was spotted out and about with her spouse earlier, showing off her thong and she wore her hair pulled back, accessorized with a triangle-shaped bikini top. However, Kardashian's clothing company SKIMS notably launched a metallic swimsuit line in the summer of the year 2022, featuring a photo of Kardashian dressed in silver. This was just two years ago.

Kanye West creates Kim Kardashian 2.0: Now Bianca Censori steps out in VERY cheeky metallic bikini outfit inspired by rapper's ex wife... after he gave new love an X-rated makeover pic.twitter.com/TI5jy3XVet — FERGUSON (@Ferguson044) March 22, 2024

Given their comparable bone structures and figures, Censori and Kardashian are quite similar. However, last year, the architect changed her appearance by cutting her long brunette locks into a short blonde bob. Experts speculate that she may have radically altered her hair to seem different from Kardashian shortly after she and West sealed the knot. Although Kardashian has experimented with blonde styles in the past, her long, dark hair has made her well-known.

She been copying bianca here’s bianca in 2021 and here’s Kim in 2023 pic.twitter.com/G6v2nArskL — Daddy whats good (@lkshmoney3456) January 5, 2024

It should be mentioned that Censori earned a master's degree in architecture from the University of Melbourne. She is the Yeezy brand's head of architecture at the moment. Censori loves the color scheme, but Kardashian has made neutral tones a big part of her brand and business. As per The Sun, fans have also reportedly expressed their love for wearing extremely identical gold bikinis, buzz-cutting their hair, standing in front of a mirror, flaunting their curves in skimpy attire, and rocking fur caps.