Donald Trump Launched Fierce All-Caps Rant Targeting 'Slimeball' Adam Schiff, Dubbed 'Pencil Neck'

Former President Donald Trump took to his social network Truth Social to unleash a lengthy, all-caps diatribe against Adam Schiff, the former House Intelligence Committee Chairman from California. Trump didn't hold back, labeling Schiff as a "PENCIL NECK," a "SLIMEBALL," and one of the "TRUE LOWLIFES IN THE HISTORY OF POLITICS." The fiery rhetoric didn't stop there, as Trump accused Schiff of various wrongdoings, asserting that the California lawmaker has contributed to escalating violent crime, facilitating illegal migration, and promoting what he called the "green new scam," as per Mediaite.

After Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-CA) declared she would not run for office in 2024, Schiff is presently a contender for the Senate seat. Following the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), California Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Butler as a senator in October 2023. For Butler's seat, Schiff has a number of Democratic opponents, including Reps. Barbara Lee (D-CA) and Katie Porter (D-CA). Former Major League baseball player Steve Garvey, a Republican, is also running for the seat. Trump has long harbored animosity toward Schiff since the previous president was unjustly accused by Schiff of conspiring with Russia, Schiff oversaw the impeachment process in 2019, and Schiff was a member of the House January 6 Committee in the wake of the Capitol riots in 2021. Schiff contended last year that the 14th Amendment barred Trump from ever holding public office again. Schiff is "sick," says Trump, and "ought to be put away."

Image Source: Getty Images | James Devaney

The statement that Schiff passed on Trump was on NATO, claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin must be "thrilled" by them. “Oh, Putin must be absolutely thrilled. If you look at it from Putin’s perspective, you know, the war isn’t going well in Ukraine for Russia. Russians keep coming back in body bags. NATO is enlarging around him with two new nations joining NATO. NATO is strengthening. NATO is strengthening," Schiff remarked on MSNBC's "Inside with Jen Psaki." “And along comes Donald Trump there to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory for Russia and for the United States and our NATO allies,” he continued.

Are you looking in the mirror Schiffty Schiff for your corruption? Fabricating lies about the Russian collusion against Trump!! You could have just worked for the people who voted you in but you chose to lie. Now they can Vote you out permanently. — JEB (@jebde15) February 16, 2024

Schiff was reacting to statements made by Trump on Saturday at a rally in South Carolina, where he claimed to have warned a foreign leader that Russia would be free to “do whatever the hell they want” if that nation didn’t make enough contributions to the NATO alliance, as per The Hill. “One of the presidents of a big country stood up, said, ‘Well, sir, if we don’t pay and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us?’” At the rally, Trump stated. “You didn’t pay? You’re delinquent?” stated Trump. “No I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills.” Schiff continues to criticize Trump for his comments, pointing out Republican members of Congress who opposed giving more aid to Ukraine, which is nearing the two-year mark of its conflict with Russia.