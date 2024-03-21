Abdelatif Redjil was once hailed as a key witness in the investigation into Princess Diana’s tragic death but later found himself at the center of a startling revelation. The Frenchman, who claimed to have comforted Diana in her final moments and recalled her last words was revealed as a career criminal with a long history of theft and deception.

Redjil’s narrative as a compassionate bystander who held Diana’s hand as she uttered poignant phrases like 'My God, My God' following the Alma Tunnel crash in Paris in 1997 captured audiences and contributed to the complex web of theories surrounding the Princess’s untimely demise. Redjil revealed, “She repeated words like 'my God, my God' I tried to reassure her, telling her in English, 'Don't worry'” His account even played a role in attributing partial blame to paparazzi photographers for the accident in a London court.

However, the credibility of Redjil’s testimony was shattered by the bombshell revelation of his criminal past. Redjil, also known by aliases like 'Goldfingers' and 'The Locksmith,' received a suspended sentence for stealing valuable Picasso paintings worth £45 million from Diana Widmaier-Picasso's residence. His escape from custody led to a spree of ATM thefts across Paris, flaunting his expertise in burglary and evasion tactics.

Authorities have unraveled Redjil’s indulgence in a £30,000 heist at an Axa bank, further confirming his reputation as a skilled thief. As per the reports of Daily Mail, His ability to bypass security systems and pick locks with precision has earned him an infamous reputation in underworld circles– a stark contrast to his portrayal as a kind witness in Princess Diana’s tragic accident.

As per the reports of BBC, The revelation of Redjil’s criminal endeavors has cast a shadow of doubt over his previous statements regarding Diana’s final moments. While his claims were broadly accepted in the absence of concrete evidence, his dual identity as both a witness and a seasoned thief raises questions about the reliability of his narrative.

Despite exhaustive investigations that attributed Princess Diana's death to factors like Henri Paul's drunk driving and the pursuit by paparazzi, Redjil's involvement adds a layer of complexity to the longstanding inquiries. "I think that he wanted to give wrong leads to photographers. He was trying to create a certain atmosphere of pressure and anticipation." Stephane Darmon, a motorcycle rider who chased the Mercedez revealed.

An insider close to the police said, “It was during questioning that his part in the Diana saga came to light. He gave evidence which has been reported as fact for years, but nobody knew anything about his life as a criminal. Redjil is a break-in expert who can enter a secure building without leaving any trace at all. He’s also brilliant at opening locks.”