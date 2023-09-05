Britney Spears Wasn't Allowed To Withdraw $300 from an ATM at Her Own Discretion During Conservatorship

Free to live, the "princess of pop" was granted her freedom on November 12, 2021, when her 'controversial' 13-year-long conservatorship finally ended and she could call her life her own. The court removed her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator over her estate. Prior to that, the 41-year-old lived a severely "Toxic" life.

Image Source: Getty Images | Dave J Hogan

The Baby One More Time singer further revealed how she was treated in a 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer. She blasted the journalist for 'making her cry' while discussing the rough days of her life, as per The Hill. She said, "Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago?" Spears addressed her million followers and made them recall the time she was being "harassed."

The singer did a sit-down for ABC's Primetime Live, where she teared up while discussing her complicated life. Sawyer asked the then 22-year-old Spears about her shopping habits, referencing a news report that alleged she spent $100,000 on sportswear. She got angry over the inappropriate question.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Spears responded, "Is it an addiction? No, I don't think it's an addiction. It makes me happy. I'll go buy a hat, I'll buy some shoes, and you feel pretty, you feel girly." During her conservatorship, Spears was also restricted from handling her own money throughout the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada)

The musician revealed she was partly proud and partly embarrassed when she could withdraw $300 from an ATM at her own discretion. She called out her father and the conservatorship, saying, "I am more embarrassed for my family for coding the fact that I wasn't allowed to have cash for so long when I worked my little ass off for them."

Spears added, "I am embarrassed for the state of California for permitting my father to have me work as hard as he worked me all those years and never seeing a dime." In the Instagram post, the Mind Your Business singer alleged more serious claims against her father after her nearly two-decade-long conservatorship was terminated.

The singer revealed the restrictions she was under. "Seriously though… I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone…" The Criminal singer explained how she was unwilling to give that interview but was forced to. "My manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television, and she asked if I had a shopping problem!!!"

"When did I have a shopping problem?" Spears countered. "I should spend a thousand dollars if I want every day of my life, and she can kiss my white ass." She also addressed another inappropriate question from Sawyer about whether she considered herself a woman or a girl.

Image Source: Getty Images | Alexi Rosenfeld

She said, "A woman or a girl." Spears wrote. "I would like to say now, 'Ma'am, I am a catholic slut!!!" As per the conservatorship, almost all the aspects of her personal and financial life have been under the control of her father, Jamie. And now, after years of being pushed, she can finally breathe.

