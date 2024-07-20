When the Crowd Went 'Silent' After Trump Mixed Up Biden and Obama Yet Again at a Rally

During a rally in Richmond, Virginia, a crowd of Trump supporters fell silent as former President Donald Trump appeared, once again, to confuse President Joe Biden and ex-prez Barack Obama. Trump, who has previously claimed that his mix-ups between the two presidents are intentional as the real estate mogul feels Obama is 'pulling the strings,' recounted a story about Russia and other foreign entities, leading to a slip-up that was seemingly unintentional.

Wow the crowd goes silent as a confused Trump says: And Putin has so little respect for Obama that he's starting to throw around the nuclear word pic.twitter.com/M0oMFKUBgu — Acyn (@Acyn) March 3, 2024

“Shortly after we win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled,” Trump declared. “I know them both very well and we will restore peace through strength. Get that war settled. It’s a bad war. And Putin has so little respect for Obama that he’s starting to throw around the nuclear word,” Trump continued, "We had this fool take over!" according to Raw Story.

Image Source: Getty Images | CBS News

Trump asserted, without providing specifics, that he would end the Russia-Ukraine war if elected, emphasizing the need to settle the conflict, which he described as 'bad.' This incident is one of several during Trump's campaign events where he has appeared to struggle with delivering his speech or appeared confused.

This will be yet another one of the 127 other instances where tomorrow Trump will claim he mixed up Obama and Biden again on purpose. https://t.co/R6T5nX0ClF — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 3, 2024

The Biden campaign's digital rapid response team took the opportunity to mock the former president via social media platform X. They highlighted instances where the former POTUS appeared confused while reading from a teleprompter. Additionally, they also honed in on Trump's claim that he passed veterans legislation signed by President Obama in 2014, which the Biden campaign disputed.

We need to talk about why there is so much focus on Biden's age, as he navigates multiple tough situations effectively, and so little on Trump, who can't even remember who the current president, his November opponent, is. https://t.co/2idFWRpuvQ — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 3, 2024

Trump was also criticized for mixing up names in the past, such as referring to Nikki Haley as Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Ron Filipkowski, a former Republican and legal professional, tweeted, "This will be yet another one of the 127 other instances where tomorrow Trump will claim he mixed up Obama and Biden again on purpose." The US attorney for the Northern District of Alabama from 2009 to 2017, Joyce Alene, tweeted, "We need to talk about why there is so much focus on Biden’s age, as he navigates multiple tough situations effectively, and so little on Trump, who can’t even remember who the current president, his November opponent, is."

In other news, the unexpected appearance of former President Trump at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia elicited a diverse response from attendees, with both cheers and boos filling the venue as he promoted his limited-edition line of gilded high-tops. Amidst the event's hustle and bustle, Roman Sharf, a renowned watch dealer known for his collection of luxury timepieces, capitalized on the opportunity to acquire an autographed pair of Trump's "Never Surrender" sneakers. Placing a winning bid of $9,000 through an auction hosted on the Whatnot app, Sharf successfully secured the coveted footwear, which quickly sold out despite disclaimers on the official website distancing the product from Trump's direct involvement in its design and distribution.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 8, 2023. It has since been updated.