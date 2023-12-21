'The Bachelor' Season 24 Winner Predicts When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Will Likely Get Engaged

The world is impatient to know when Taylor Swift's beau, Travis Kelce, will put 'a ring on it,' and it seems the winner of The Bachelor season 24, Hannah Ann Sluss, has some theories of her own. While speaking on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, the reality star spilled the beans on when NFL stars generally prefer to get engaged.

Sluss is also the fiance of NFL star Jake Funk. She recently appeared on the podcast, and although she didn't reveal the exact date, she shared an idea of when the proposal might come. "Well, usually, engagements, from what Jake's told me, happen in the offseason," reported Page Six. After dating for two years, the TV personality announced her engagement to Funk in January with a TikTok video captioned, "The surprise at the end he had for me," showing a romantic dinner that was set up on the beach, with candles, wine, and flowers.

Referencing her own engagement, Sluss continued, "Because last season, I was like, 'I want to get engaged.' He was like, "Well, typically guys get engaged in the offseason.'" She added that for some players, the football season lasts from September to February, and getting engaged is 'not the best look,' as Funk told her.

Without giving away more information, she indirectly shared her excitement for Swift and Kelce and how they (Sluss and Funk) are looking for the offseason to get some good news. "It's fun because our friends in the offseason are like, 'Who's getting engaged? Who's getting married?" She added, "Really, with football season, you have to plan it around football."

Funk, who recently signed with the Baltimore Ravens after stints with the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, and more teams, doesn't personally know Kelce or Swift, for that matter. Neither does Sluss. However, they are rooting for the famous couple and their blossoming relationship.

However, it's worth noting Sluss is also a Swiftie. "When I first saw it, I was like, 'This can't be real. This is just the perfect storm," she said, saying she was 'so excited' about this unexpected romance. "And then when I actually saw the picture of her in the stadium in the box... that picture is such an iconic moment in the NFL because that was when it was like, 'Oh, it's been confirmed.'"

The rumors of their relationship began in July 2023, when Kelce shared he attended the Love Story singer's Eras Tour and intended to drop his number on her famous friendship bracelet. "I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," per US Weekly.

However, the lovebirds made it official in September. A source told the outlet, "They are really happy. They're not saying they're in love yet. But it's obvious to her friends they're heading in that direction." It's December, and the duo is going strong as Swift recently wore a ring symbolic of their love story on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Sluss thinks this romance is the 'biggest thing we've seen.' She said, "I just think it's so cool just to see such two diehard fanbases — the Chiefs … or even just NFL fans [in general] and then Taylor Swift, her Swifties — both coming together, I think is just huge."

