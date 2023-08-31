10 Couples From 'The Bachelor’ Who Are Together Even After The Show Ended

Love that lasted after The Bachelor

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Angela Weiss

A few Bachelor couples have defied the odds in the realm of reality television romance, where love is sometimes as brief as a camera flash. These 10 couples have not only weathered the limelight but have also thrived together in spite of the difficulties and skepticism. Here, we delve further into the touching tales of these The Bachelor franchise couples, who have demonstrated that reality TV romance can sometimes result in long-lasting relationships.

1) Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Presley Ann

On the set of The Bachelor's Season 22 in 2018, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham got to know one another. Following the series, their relationship blossomed as they shared the news of the birth of their first child together. The couple celebrated their pre-wedding in Hawaii when they were expecting their child, then on January 12, 2019, they wed in Maui, per PEOPLE. Burnham and her husband added twins Senna and Lux to their family two years after having their daughter Alessi.

2) Chris Siegfried and Desiree Hartsock

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Earl Gibson III

Chris Siegfried and Desiree Hartsock from The Bachelor Season 17 have one of the most happy endings in the program, getting married in Palos Verdes, California, in January 2015. The couple are now parents to two children, named Asher and Zander, per Us Weekly. Designer Hartstock agreed to Siegfried's proposal at the August 2013 season finale. Hartsock told Siegfried during the final rose ceremony, “You have been by my side from the very beginning, I thank you every day for never giving up. And you mean the absolute world to me. I love you. I love you so much.”

3) Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019 and experienced a lot of struggles together before quitting the program together in June of that year. Unglert and Miller-Keyes prompted engagement rumors in December 2019, which Uglert denied at the time. On October 25, 2022, however, they made it official and are now planning their wedding, per US Weekly.

4) Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Hannah Godwin made it into The Bachelorette Season 15 while Dylan Barbour entered The Bachelor Season 23 before they met on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. The pair fell in love right away, and they got engaged at the series finale in September 2019. The former Alabama pageant queen hinted on her Instagram page in January that their wedding will occur on "August '23," or this month, per PEOPLE.

5) Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Charley Gallay

Couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert from the franchise's Bachelor in Paradise got engaged at the end of their season. They were wed in January 2016, and on February 14, 2016, ABC broadcast their wedding as a Valentine's Day special. They had their first child, who they named Emerson Avery Tolbert, in August 2017. Two years later, their second son Brooks was born, and in November 2022, their third child and second son Reed was born, per US Weekly.

6) Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Five years after they first met in the Bachelor world, in 2015, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti got married on August 11, 2019. The pair claimed they are not immediately seeking to give their child a sibling after welcoming their first child in 2022. "Lots of reasons. I wish I could wait longer, but I would ideally like Dawson to be within 3 years apart from his sibling," Iaconetti said, as cited by Bachelor Nation. "I haven't been able to enjoy summer for a while. Two years ago I was pregnant and suffering and last year, we were in the midst of a move and Dawson was in an extremely fussy phase."

7) Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

On February 27, 2010, with ABC's cameras rolling, Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney were married in California after getting engaged in New Zealand in October 2009. Malaney announced their first child together was due two years later. They eagerly awaited the birth of their daughter, Riley Anne Mesnick, who was born in March 2013. The couple is also parents to Ty, Jason's kid from a previous marriage.

8) Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

On October 5, 2021, months after they joined Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, which debuted on August 16, 2021, Joe Amabile proposed to Serena Pitt. The pair exchanged vows at New York City Hall about a year later. "We still plan on having a big wedding next fall that we are already planning, but with everything being so public in our relationship, having a private moment just the two of us felt so special and intimate," Amabile and Pitt told PEOPLE.

9) Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Spicer

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell met on The Bachelor in 2020, fell in love right away, and left the show together a few weeks later. The pair has experienced ups and downs during their relationship, but they are still optimistic about the future. "We do things in our relationship for each other. We like to share that with people because they've come along on our long journey together," James told PEOPLE in July. "There's no pressure. Everything that we do is for one another, and that, I think, is what makes our relationship work so well."

10) Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

After spending time together on the show, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo from The Bachelorette Season 13 got engaged in Spain. Abasolo told PEOPLE shortly after the engagement that he was certain she would be "a great match." He quickly wed the Extra reporter in Mexico, then they left for Greece for their honeymoon. "I didn't know how great it would be until I got there but I'm telling you, it was basically an ascension from night one," he added. "It just got better and better and it still does. I mean, I keep falling in love with this woman more and more every single day."

