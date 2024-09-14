Telltale Sign Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance 'Isn't Authentic,' Per Body Language Expert

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been painting the town red with their recent date nights. Although their fans couldn't stop gushing, one body language expert, Darren Stanton, isn't convinced of their romance. Speaking to Tyla, Stanton pointed out one apparent sign that signaled the NFL star isn't as intensely involved in the relationship as he initially was.

Their latest US Open date on Sunday, September 8, 2024, grabbed eyeballs for the couple's public display of affection but Stanton saw Kelce was distracted. "Initially, when they were pictured walking anywhere, they were all over each other, he would have his arms around her from the back, hugging her really tightly," he said before adding that Kelce's energy levels also seemed to have 'decreased.'

"Their matching and mirroring of body language was much greater, and they would meet each other in the middle with their gestures, showing a strong connection," the guru noted. "It no longer feels authentic, and feels as though Taylor is always on duty. For these two, they started off quite full on, very tactile, very touchy-feely. Travis was going around the world to support her on her Era's Tour."

Furthermore, Stanton claimed, "It's only when she looks at him that he really engages. A lot of the signs that were initially present such as the prolonged eye contact and PDA, the tactile moments that were put out, are no longer appearing as strong or operating on the same level as before. We've not seen that in recent weeks, so I believe he is becoming less interested in the 'Taylor Swift circus.'"

Meanwhile, another body language expert echoed with Stanton during the pair's loved-up display at the US Open. Judi James told The Mirror, "Taylor is not a girl who does things by halves. Taylor's love language is loud and clear here and there's no sign of subtlety as she aims to make her feelings known to all. The poses and rituals look led by Taylor here."

While James was sure of Swift's feelings, she questioned Kelce's gestures, "He looks keen to take her lead but less assured about creating his own public messaging." The expert further added that while the Love Story singer's kiss was 'gentle,' the footballer aimed for a 'comedic angle.' "Even their laughter together looks like an emphatic, exaggerated display here to message the fans that they are happy and having fun together," she said, hinting towards a more 'performative relationship.'

Swift and Kelce's romance emerged out of the blue and in the past couple of months of their dating period, they are everywhere. Although they were first linked in July 2023, they became official after the 32-year-old singer appeared at the chief's camp, cheering and supporting the footballer and at one point, alongside his mom Donna Kelce. Swift also showed up at the Super Bowl when her man won the game.

Except for publicly showing her love for Kelce, Swift hasn't addressed the relationship yet. However, Kelce, on different occasions, gushed about the singer/songwriter. For instance, during his The Wall Street Journal interview, he said, "I've never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f—ing mind-blowing."