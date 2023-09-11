At the US Open, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are spending more time together. On September 10, a video of the two sitting together during the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in New York City was posted by the US Open's official Twitter account, now known as X, per PEOPLE. “Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet and Laverne Cox are here for all the final drama. 👀,” the organization wrote alongside the clip.

The Kardashians star, 26, was spotted with her hand resting on the actor's head as they watched the riveting game. Other pictures were taken of them together from the side with their arms wrapped around one another, engaging in adorable PDA.

Also Read: Fans Brutally Slam The Kardashians For Their 'Dead Silence' Over Kourtney’s Fetal Surgery

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Chalamet, 27, brought Jenner as his date to a New York Fashion Week event just a few days before. In a video from the dinner party that was shared on TikTok, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics can be seen seated to the left of her boyfriend. Although the Dune actor was already expected to attend the debut of Haider Ackermann and Augustinus Bader's cosmetics collaboration, Vogue reported that it was his entrance with Jenner that ended up creating a massive "buzz" in the room.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the pair is enjoying their relationship, which is "fun and uncomplicated" for the mother of two. This was followed by the couple's excursion at NYFW. “They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy. He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.” The insider added, “He is charming, very loving, and protective of Kylie. She likes that he is a private guy.”

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet and Laverne Cox are here for all the finals drama. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ToItygnGst — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

Also Read: Here Are the Most Expensive Items the Kardashian Sisters Have Gifted Their Children

At a star-studded event, Jenner was seen engaging in PDA with the 27-year-old Oscar nominee. The couple could be seen kissing many times as they enjoyed the music together in a video that TMZ was able to secure. The Wonka actor and The Kardashians star were also seen conversing in a box at SoFi Stadium. In a video posted on social media, Kendall Jenner joined the group and the beauty expert laughed with Chalamet, who has been romantically linked in the past to Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González.

Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in LA tonight. pic.twitter.com/n1zhCKYuQZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 5, 2023

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Claims She Followed Her ‘Intuition' Before Dumping Kris Humphries: “Follow Your Heart”

The first public appearance by Jenner and Chalamet follows a source's April confirmation to PEOPLE that the two had been "hanging out and getting to know each other." TMZ photographs showed Jenner's car parked in Chalamet's driveway as well. A Jenner source shared that "Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis [Scott], she just wants to date without any pressure." "They have a lot to chat about," the Jenner source added at the time, adding that the actor "is fun and charming."

More from Inquisitr

This is How Jennifer Lawrence Upgraded from Being Super-Fan to Close Friend of The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Painful Relationship With Kanye West and it's Impact on Her Family