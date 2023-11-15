Trump Blasted Pop Star Rihanna for Her 'Single Worst' Superbowl Performance in a Distasteful Rant

Donald Trump, who often takes inflammatory jabs at his political rivals, aimed at pop star Rihanna this time. The former president wasn't too pleased by the Rude Boy singer's Superbowl performance and called it the "single worst" in his Truth Social rant in February 2023. The Umbrella singer was expecting her second child during the show.

Infamous for not mincing his words, Trump doubled down his attack on the expecting Rihanna, who revealed the news of her pregnancy during the show, later confirmed by her representatives. The singer performed some of her most iconic and chart-bursting tracks, including Umbrella and Work in her halftime show, serenading her fans with her melodious voice.

However, the 77-year-old couldn't keep his disliking to himself and ranted on his Truth Social account. He wrote, "EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history. This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language," per The Hill.

The Republican front-runner also came after Rihanna's stylist, "Also, so much for her 'Stylist,'" Trump attacked. The pop star rocked a top-to-bottom poppy red ensemble; her baby bump peeked out of the body-hugging jumpsuit. Loewe's creative director, Jonathan Anderson, designed the iconic look.

Trump's irritability with RiRi's performance seems like a reaction to her insulting act, where the 35-year-old spraypainted a car with "F**k Trump" in 2020, which was pointed out by Representative Ronny Jackson on Truth Social. "She's made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap?" Jackson questioned. "Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!"

This isn't the first time the former president locked horns with the Barbadian singer. Previously, he slammed Rihanna by writing, "Without her 'Stylist,' she'd be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT." However, the feud between the singer and the politician isn't limited to online verbal attacks.

In 2018, the Nobody's Business singer took legal action against the Republican. "It has come to our attention that President Trump has utilized [Rihanna's] musical compositions and master recordings, including her hit track 'Don't Stop the Music,' in connection with a number of political events held across the United States," her legal team wrote, per Vanity Fair.

"As you are or should be aware, Ms. Fenty has not provided her consent to Mr. Trump to use her music. Such use is therefore improper," the team accused. In 2019, the Don't Stop the Music singer called Trump (who was president at the time) "mentally ill" for his inability to stop the mass shootings.

The pop star addressed the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings and criticized the former president for his mild responses. "It is devastating," RiRi said. People are being murdered by war weapons that they legally purchase. This is just not normal," as reported by Vogue.

"Put an Arab man with that same weapon in that same Walmart, and there is no way that Trump would sit there and address it publicly as a mental health problem," she continued. "The most mentally ill human being in America right now seems to be the president," Rihanna criticized.

