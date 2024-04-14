Teen Mom Star Ryan Edwards Seeking 50/50 Custody of His Children in Divorce Battle With Mackenzie

MTV Teen Mom alums Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards filed for divorce on February 27, 2023, however, due to a lack of submissions for 270 days, the lawsuit was dropped in February 2024. On March 6, 2024, Ryan filed a fresh divorce complaint, citing "irreconcilable differences." According to court records that The US Sun exclusively obtained, the MTV star is requesting joint custody of their four-year-old daughter Stella and five-year-old Jagger. In addition, Ryan has appealed that Mackenzie's wages be used to pay child support and that he be "designated the primary residential parent."

According to court filings, Ryan and Mackenzie have agreed that they will not move their kids out of state or more than 50 miles from their marital residence without the other party's or the court's consent. The court documents also state that until the divorce is finalized, the estranged ex-couples must exchange and communicate about money and insurance policies in addition to discussing child custody. They are not allowed to "dissipate or dispose of" property during the divorce. Both parties cannot "hide, destroy or spoil, in whole or in part, any evidence electronically stored or on computer hard drives or other memory storage devices."

The court records conclude by stating that Ryan "affirmatively states that he has never been convicted of a felony." In response to the divorce file, Mackenzie has not replied. Mackenzie claimed Ryan was "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct" and that they had "irreconcilable differences" in her initial divorce suit, which has since been dismissed.

The former star of Teen Mom mentioned Ryan's alleged history of substance addiction as well. On February 21, 2024, Ryan and Mackenzie attempted to settle their initial divorce lawsuit through mediation. It was disclosed in court filings that they were "unable to settle the case." Ryan was defending himself during the divorce procedure without a lawyer.

Court records showed that "there was never a Final Decree on this case" when the case was dismissed. The paper stated, "It was dismissed on procedural steps because it sat for more than 270 days without anything filed." The Order of Protection that Mackenzie had requested was "dismissed with prejudice and replaced with a mutual restraining order." "Each Party is prohibited from approaching or communicating with other parties," the Hamilton County Court filing stated. "Counsel for the Parties shall cooperate to establish a time and procedure for [Ryan's] personalty from the marital residence," the legal paperwork stated.

In addition, Mackenzie and Ryan are not allowed to communicate with one another's job or "significant other (boyfriend/girlfriend)." Ryan met Amanda Conner while he was in recovery and is currently in a relationship with her. Finally, Mackenzie is only permitted to correspond "with regard to visitation with the children" with Ryan's family. She asked for Ryan to pay her full court costs in addition to child and spousal maintenance, as well as temporary custody of her children. She also asked the court to order Ryan to give up his two firearms. Mackenzie also tried to get Ryan into a drug rehab center and counseling.