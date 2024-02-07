Here's Why This Legal Expert Stated That Donald Trump Will 'Most Likely' Face Prison Sentence

Donald Trump, the former president, is expected to receive a jail sentence in 2024, according to former US Ambassador Norm Eisen. "Will Trump be sentenced to jail in 2024? Likely yes," Eisen, who served former President- Barack Obama, recently wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The message was in response to his appearance on CNN with host Omar Jimenez, where he spoke about the criminal charges that Trump must deal with to win back the White House in 2024. In a series of tweets, Eisen discussed the possible outcome of Trump's court cases.

Will Trump be sentenced to jail in 2024?



Likely yes



I was proud of my comprehensive tour of the cases & what will likely happen in them @cnn—both criminal prosecutions & 14A disqualification



Thx @OmarJimenez —& @jeffstorobinsky for the clip https://t.co/s7CucKEw9v — Norm Eisen (norm.eisen on Threads) (@NormEisen) February 5, 2024

As per Newsweek, in a case brought by special counsel Jack Smith, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan officially postponed the Republican leader's trial scheduled for March 4. It accuses Trump of preparing a scheme to rig the 2020 election before his followers staged a bloody riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. "A temporary win for Trump," the CNN legal analyst said in an interview. Eisen stated further that a federal appeals court is scheduled to decide on Trump's ongoing appeal, in which he claims he is exempt from prosecution for acts he committed while in the White House. Trump's team is anticipated to challenge a decision that would enable the case to proceed, which would probably cause more delays.

The delay of the DC 2020 election interference case is a win for Trump--but only a temporary 1



That’s because it makes room for the 2016 election interference case in NYC to go to trial as scheduled on March 25



Then DC trial will likely follow



I discussed @CNN w @OmarJimenez pic.twitter.com/m5PdTLBNZT — Norm Eisen (norm.eisen on Threads) (@NormEisen) February 5, 2024

"His argument here that he has absolute immunity, and he can send SEAL Team Six out to assassinate a political opponent, Omar, that can't be right," Eisen stated. "The D.C. Circuit is going to reject that… I don't think that's going to fly at the Supreme Court. It's inimical to American law. So that case, yes, it's delayed, but there's plenty of time in 2024. That case is going to get back on track."

Numerous charges have been brought against the 2024 GOP front-runner in four separate cases: two federal, one in New York, and one in Georgia. In New York, a civil fraud trial is taking place concurrently. Richard L. Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California, LA recently told The NY Times, “Whether or not Trump is tried, convicted, acquitted, that’s a separate question from whether or not he’s disqualified.” “The issues are related in the sense that if he’s convicted of his crimes, that may be more evidence that he is disqualified,” Hasen added, but convictions would “neither require disqualification nor would an acquittal prevent disqualification.”

Law expert Professor Levinson added, "Legally, Trump would remain eligible to be president even if he were imprisoned. The Constitution says nothing to the contrary. “I don’t think that the framers ever thought we were going to be in this situation,” he said. In actuality, the election of a president who is incarcerated would most probably result in a legal problem that the courts would have to settle.