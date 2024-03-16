'Teen Mom' Star Cory Wharton Called Out for Drunk Behavior, Fans Urge Taylor Selfridge to Leave

Teen Mom fans were left stunned after the latest episode of the show’s spinoff, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, flaunted Cory Wharton’s drunk behavior, nudging many to criticize him and express concern for his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge. Wharton and Selfridge first met on Ex on the Beach in 2017 and now share two daughters: Maya Grace and Mila Mae. The couple was at the center of the controversy in the season premiere. The episode revealed a tense moment between the couple due to Wharton’s excessive drinking, leading fans to slam the MTV star for his behavior.

The heated scene unraveled as Wharton and Selfridge settled into their room in Cartagena, Colombia, the show’s first international location. Selfridge expressed frustration over Wharton’s intoxicated state, highlighting how he had consumed too much tequila without eating anything. This led to a comment from Wharton about the MTV cameras staying out of their room, hinting at his discomfort with being filmed during personal moments.

As per The Sun, during breakfast, tensions escalated as Wharton continued to act out, nudging Selfridge to express her agitation and admit that Wharton’s behavior was putting her in a bad mood. Fans slammed Wharton. One fan wrote, "Thoughts on Cory ‘s drunken temper tantrum on the last night’s premiere?"

A second added, "Taylor is a saint for putting up with Cory’s constant need to be the center of attention IMO." Another exclaimed, "Cory is disgusting and I don't know why she had two kids with him.." A fourth slammed Wharton: "He’s acted like this on The Challenge too. Dudes been on TV for years and still acts like this? When he knows cameras catch everything? It’s obvious he thinks he’s a star and everyone else is beneath him, especially Taylor."

During a confessional, Wharton shared, "Maybe I did something dumb because I'm drinking, she doesn't like when I drink too much." One viewer commented, "This is how my ex was when he would get drunk, and it would escalate to rage soooo quickly. It. Was. Exhausting." "How embarrassing I can’t even imagine what she must put up with in private if this is how he acts in a house full of ppl and on TV!!" another remarked.

Viewers witnessed Wharton's partying nature clash with Selfridge's changed lifestyle, leading to a heated argument in which Selfridge urged Wharton to calm down. The situation reached its peak as Wharton's drunken tantrum intensified, with Selfridge seeking refuge in the bathroom to escape the escalating conflict. This episode comes amidst ongoing speculation about Wharton and Selfridge's relationship status, with fans previously questioning why the couple had not yet tied the knot. Selfridge's recent Instagram Stories Q&A session fueled further speculation when she jokingly hinted at a proposal from Wharton, adding fuel to rumors of a possible secret wedding.