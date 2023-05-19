Real Housewives Legends Head to St. Barts for the 'RHONY Ultimate Girls Trip' Spinoff Series

The Real Housewives of New York alumni are reuniting at St. Barts for RHONY The Ultimate Girls Trip: Legacy to kickstart the hit series' spinoff.

There's going to be some brand-new drama as NBC Universal studios announce a new spin-off - RHONY The Ultimate Girls Trip: Legacy that'll feature members who formed the ethos of the original show. The alumni of the show returning to the spinoff include Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman. The powerhouse of women is all set to depart to the luxe island location of St. Barts for filming the new series.

Kelly Killoren Bensimon recently posted a carousel on her official Instagram account announcing and confirming her involvement with the new series as it begins a new venture. The post featured the official announcement from NBC Universal Studios with the cast members on stage decked from head to toe with a flair of panache and elegance - a perfect combination for a bombshell announcement.

The pictures featured a majority of the cast members looking excited and thrilled about the new adventure awaiting them as they shared a happy moment. Towards the end of the carousel lay a video in which the cast was recalled onto stage in a dramatic entrance side by side walking gracefully while embracing the moment as fans cheered for each one of them.

The location certainly introduced a sense of nostalgia and maybe deja vu as a handful amount of members from the beloved official cast stumbled upon this lovely island back in Season 5 of the series in which Luann had a midnight rendezvous with the handsome and dashing Tomas Ribiero, infamously known as a Johnny Depp look-alike. The two had a rather scandalous moment with each other and have ignited rumors of a sizzling romance between the two. According to reports, viewers may yet again gaze upon the 'pirate' as only time will tell.

Before the announcement, Luann de Lesseps reportedly gave fans a hint about a probable return of the infamous show that oozes drama and entertainment in multiple packages while sharing heartwarming moments. "How genius would that be? An Ultimate Girls Trip with all RHONY alums?" she asked out of sheer curiosity, perhaps already aware of its details. A quick little eight-day trip might actually open the door to some women who couldn't commit to filming a full four-month show.

As the cast and the crew prepare to make the series as fun and entertaining as possible, it is only natural for fans to expect nothing less from their favorite franchise. Let's wait and see what the cast spells this time to capture the audience in their magic.