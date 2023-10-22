Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of grief that some readers may find distressing.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is opening up about her addiction journey as she approaches five years of living alcohol-free. The reality TV personality credited sobriety with saving her life after hitting 'rock bottom' following her father's sudden death in 2018. In a new interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Kent reflected on her motivation to stay sober. "I believe that my obsession with my sobriety is what keeps me steadfast in this mindset," she shared. "I revisit my rock bottom moment, recollecting why I chose to get sober, and then I look at my life and realize that I owe my sobriety for being here. That alone is sufficient to keep me sober."

Kent went on to explain that she stays sober for herself first and foremost 'because failure to do so could likely result in a relapse.' She also acknowledged the role her daughter Ocean plays in her commitment to sobriety, saying, "When I look at my child, I think to myself, ‘Oh my gosh, I had a few years of sobriety under my belt before I became a mother.’ Knowing that she will never witness her mommy losing control due to her innate nature, she will never see me in an altered state because of substances, and, to me, that’s worth everything. So, I’ll fight for my sobriety for the rest of my life.”

In addition to her sobriety, Kent has lots of positive things happening in her life as she recently turned 33. As per her Instagram post on October 5, Kent felt that "33 has brought me lots of happiness so far." She went on to reflect on milestones like hosting a charity gala for drug prevention and the quality time she spent with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars. Kent concluded by writing on the social media platform, "I have no complaints."

According to E!, Kent had been 'coping' with her father's demise by binge drinking for days on end before realizing things had gotten out of hand: “I just woke up with that feeling of being out of control, not knowing what I did, just the guilt and the shame, and that was the moment I said, 'I'm taking my life back. I'm not living one more day this way.'" Furthermore, in the same exclusive interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Kent emphasized that "Without my sobriety, I wouldn’t be here." She credited the support system provided by her Vanderpump Rules castmates and her commitment to putting her sobriety first with keeping her on track nearly five years later.

In recent years, Kent's co-stars have also been candid about their own struggles with substance abuse. Tom Sandoval recently opened up about his 'wake-up call' that made him re-evaluate his drinking habits. Meanwhile, James Kennedy has discussed his sobriety after spiraling into alcoholism while on the show, as was previously reported by US Weekly.

