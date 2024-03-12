'Teen Mom' Fans Are Convinced Elijah Scott's Ex-wife Shaded His Now-GF Kailyn Lowry in New Post

Shade or no shade, fans of the reality show Teen Mom 2 assume Kailyn Lowry has been attacked by her boyfriend Elijah Scott's ex-wife Kayla Brookes in a Facebook post. According to an online forum dedicated to the reality show, some fans have speculated there's bad blood between Scott's ex and Lowry.

A Reddit post shared a screenshot of Brooke's post on their forum with a post that read, "Elijah ex-wife throwing shade towards Kail?" The ex-wife reshared a post from another account that read, "Walmart got Father's Day cards in packs 4 for those of you that need them," per The Sun.

Apparently, the 31-year-old has four baby daddies. And due to this, the fans of the MTV reality show were convinced the post was aimed at Lowry. One fan, u/ItWasATuesday, wrote, "Oh someone give Kale the number to her closest burn center." u/Emotional_Sell6550 added, "Fair play to her; this is funny."

A third user, u/handbagqueen-, laughed, "This made me do a spit take with my coffee. Karl is so trashy but this insult is top-tier." A fourth Reddit fan, u/smootypants, agreed with the post, "Shots fired! And I looooove it!!" u/Fluid-Dot-9691 echoed, "Of COURSE that's the ex lmaoooooooo."

Lowry welcomed twins with her boyfriend Scott in late 2023. The 31-year-old has officially become a mother of seven children from four men. The Teen Mom alum welcomed her first son Isaac in 2010, followed by three more- Lincoln in 2013, Lux in 2017, and Creed in 2020. Her first pregnancy was documented on 16 and Pregnant, fans witnessed her journey of raising her kids.

She recently sparked marriage rumors with her boyfriend Scott who was previously married to Brookes but divorced in Hawaii on May 17, 2021. According to the court papers, the marriage broke because they "both grew apart from each other and decided that it was best to go our separate ways." They were married on March 9, 2018, and separated on June 4, 2020.

Since Scott parted ways with Brookes, he's been dating Lowry, and the couple welcomed their firstborn son, Rio, and now boy/girl twins, Verse and Valley. Many speculations arose surrounding the reality star's new love interest and what he does for a living. Apparently, he is a construction worker and previously served in the army, per Hollywood Life.

There's little to no information about Scott except what Lowry keeps dropping on her podcast about her new baby daddy. On her Barely Famous podcast, the MTV star praised her boyfriend for juggling multiple roles yet giving time to their kids. "You have never made me feel like you resent me if I have obligations with my other children," she said.

She appreciated Scott for his willingness to "pick up the slack" when needed. "Now that you and I are together, there's a whole new dynamic that we kind of plan out you having time to yourself and me having time to myself and us having time together, and then making time for the kids all together and also individually."