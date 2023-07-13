MTV Teen Mom Star Catelynn Baltierra's Fans Are Bashing Her for Putting Daughter's Life in 'Danger'

Teen Mom fans are calling out MTV star Catelynn Baltierra for being a "negligent" mother. Recently, on her Instagram account, the reality star shared photos of her 8-year-old daughter Novalee Reign Baltierra, who was leaving for an "overnight" camp. However, fans thought it was a "dangerous" thing for Catelynn to do and they schooled her in the comments.

On Monday, July 10, Catelynn shared a post detailing her daughter's first-ever sleepaway camp. She uploaded two adorable photos of her daughter, Nova. In the first photograph, the pre-teen was seated in a car, wearing a seatbelt and snuggling her stuffed toy dog.

In the second image, Nova was half-lying on her camp bed that had a galaxy-themed blanket and a black fuzzy pillow. Again she cradled her stuffed canine with one hand and a book in the other, excited for the camp. The 31-year-old mother wrote a lengthy caption for her daughter's first trip. Catelynn wrote, "Novas first ever sleep away camp, and she instantly made a new friend in .5 seconds! This girl amazes me on a daily basis. She has no fear when making new friends and loving people for who they are."

Catelynn gushed, "I know she will have the best time ever, but man, it's hard just leaving her!!! Momma made her bed and unpacked all her things! My babies need to STOP growing up and being independent."

Her sweet post had social media divided. Some fans appreciated the mother and her upbringing, while others criticized her for sending a young girl on a sleepover trip. The latter group even highlighted possible threats of sending young kids on such "unsupervised" trips.

A Reddit post discussed Catelynn's decision, and fans left their opinions on it. The post was shared on the r/TeenMomOGandTeenMom2 community by the user, u/HannahLeah1987. The OP wrote, "Nova goes to sleep away camp."

A fan, u/FlippyFloppy8, commented, "I am glad people here had good times at sleepaway camp. I just think times have changed, though. Most parents don't even do one-night sleepovers anymore with friends. It's no longer a fun experience or pays well. And they are Strangers. I would never." Another Redditor, u/EdgarAlanCrow, echoed, "Ew. She is a literal child. Why are you thinking about her doing that?" But some defended Catelynn and sent out positive vibes for the little girl's first-ever "independent" adventure.

A Reddit user, u/katnipbee09, pointed out, "It's okay to be cautious and keep your own kids from possibly having the same experiences; that's totally normal. But it's weird to push your feelings onto other kids and parents."

According to The U.S. Sun, Catelynn and her partner Tyler Baltierra share four children: 1-year-old Rya Rose, 4-year-old Vaeda Luma, 8-year-old Novalee, and 13-year-old Carly. Recently, Catelynn shared Nova's pictures as she came out of a salon. The young girl was dressed in loose black pants and a pink top and smiled wide for the camera.

Nova flaunted her newly styled soft waves which had several sparkly threads running through them. The Teen Mom alum captioned the post, "Novalee came with mom today to Bloom Beauty & Extension Co. and even got HER hair done."

