‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s BF, Elijah Scott, Sparks Marriage Rumors With ‘Giveaway Clue’

Reality TV show, Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry's boyfriend, Elijah Scott, has sparked speculation among fans that the couple may have secretly tied the knot shortly after welcoming twins. Speculation intensified when Scott was photographed wearing a ring that resembled a wedding band during the recording of Lowry's podcast, Barely Famous.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

In the photo shared by Lowry on her Instagram Stories, Scott can be seen sitting in front of his podcast microphone wearing a gray Skims sweatsuit and a "Dad" baseball cap. While the focus of the post was initially on Scott's outfit, some fans couldn't help but notice the ring on his left ring finger, prompting speculation about the couple's marital status. As reported by The U.S. Sun, discussions arose on Reddit regarding the potential secret marriage of Lowry and Scott. "Maybe they're married.. they could have got married without people knowing considering it's nobody's business," one Reddit user speculated.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Last month, similar rumors surfaced after fans spotted the same ring in another one of Lowry's social media posts. In addition to the ring speculation, Lowry's recent Instagram Stories also caught viewers' attention for another reason. In a video shared by Lowry, Scott can be seen fitting a do-rag on her 6-year-old son Lux's head.

While the interaction was meant to be light-hearted, with Lowry jokingly accusing Lux of "stealing" Scott's do-rags, fans couldn't help but notice Scott wearing the same ring on his left ring finger once again. During an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, Lowry admitted to struggling with the idea of sharing her life with someone else.

"The thing that's holding me back is sharing my stuff," Lowry said. "The moment it's no longer mine and it becomes ours. I don't do well with that. I don't do well with sharing. I like what is mine is mine." While Lowry emphasized that her hesitation isn't about her relationship with Scott, she made it clear that she values her independence and autonomy.

As fans continue to speculate about the nature of Lowry and Scott's relationship, the reality TV star remains tight-lipped about their marital status, leaving fans eagerly awaiting any updates on their romance.

Kailyn Lowry: Back Together With Elijah Scott Amid Ongoing Secret Baby Rumors? https://t.co/jn6yeej4yw pic.twitter.com/vSVVT8QnnP — Bollywood Buzz (@BolyBuzz) March 13, 2023

Despite the online buzz, it seems that Lowry remains focused on her role as a mother to her six children: Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, Creed, Rio, and twins Verse and Valley. The apparent strain in Lowry's relationship with Natalie appears to have persisted since December 2020, with Natalie's recent social media activity suggesting that reconciliation between the two has not occurred per The U.S. Sun.

Natalie's latest text post hinted at the absence of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) between her and Lowry, followed by enigmatic reflections on life and faith. The rift between them initially drew attention in December 2020 when Lowry shared photos from Natalie's son's birthday party, sparking accusations from fans regarding adherence to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines due to a large stack of plates near the cake.