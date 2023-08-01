‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Ditched Baggy Clothes on Vacation With Her Family Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry has been in the limelight over the last few weeks after fans suspected that she may be pregnant with twins. The mother of five recently welcomed a new edition to the family and was spotted in comfy and baggy clothes over the last two weeks. However, it seems like she's ditching the baggy clothes as per her recent Instagram post.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bennett Raglin

Also Read: 'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans Posts a Cryptic Note on Social Media After Kailyn Lowry DMed Husband

Recently, she posted a carousel of photos of her family enjoying a refreshing weekend together. In the first picture, her oldest son seems to be taking in the view of the teal ocean in front of him. The teen appeared to be leaning on the railing of the balcony as he basked in the majesty of the scenery before him.

The second picture is the one that caught the attention of the fans the most as it featured not only the children but Lowry herself enjoying a dip in the pool. She certainly wasn't a sweatshirt or joggers on this vacation.

Image Source: Instagram | @kaillowry

She is seen in a sublime blue bikini while posing for a photo with her kids in the pool. Lowry tied her beachy waves up and was completely makeup-free. The one thing that grabs the attention is her smile which gives a "proud mom" vibe.

Also Read: Fans Accuse ‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee of Putting up Disgusting Video With BF Khesanio Hall

Image Source: Instagram | @kaillowry

In another picture from the carousel, the reality star flaunted a white knitted robe along with her bikini. She paired it off with some classic black sandals from Birkenstock and a chic white backpack. This one was a picture of herself alongside her young son, who was walking alongside his mother in neon green Crocs and shark-themed swimming trunks.

Also Read: 'Teen Mom' Star Mackenzie Edwards Lands a New Job as Ex Ryan Does Time in Prison

Lowry posted several other snaps of her children enjoying their vacation at what appears to be a luxury hotel, which was seemingly accompanied by some yummy food. She captions the wholesome carousel with, "Quick little #photodump of the week so far" and tags her four sons in the caption. Fans were filled with love for the family, enjoying some quality time together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley (@coffeeconvospodcast)

The comment section was filled with several fans gushing over the adorable photodump. "So great! Could not love this more. Relax and enjoy! The boys look wonderful and you look amazing. Proud of you always" gushed one person. Another one mentioned, "Love that you travel with your boys.". Although the post had comments from several trolls, Lowry's fans were quick to defend her and urged the trolls to 'mind their business'. While also offering love and support to Lowry as thrives with her family.

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8710351/teen-mom-kailyn-blue-swimsuit-vacation-expecting-twins/

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/5855235/teen-mom-kailyn-covers-up-in-baggy-clothes-pregnant/

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8603890/teen-mom-kailyn-lowry-hides-figure-pregnant-twins/

https://www.inquisitr.com/teen-mom-2-star-kailyn-lowry-hints-at-sixth-pregnancy-shares-pics-in-baggy-clothes

More from Inquisitr

‘Teen Mom’s’ Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Intense Hate She Receives From Angry Fans: “Show up to My House Mad”

‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee Opens up About Struggles, Admits Financial Difficulties Post-Divorce