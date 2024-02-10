T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Pitching Reality Show to Try to Get Back On Air After Affair Scandal

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are reportedly proposing a reality TV show. They're aiming to turn their now-toxic brand into gold, as sources claim. The scandalous former Good Morning America co-hosts turned lovers were fired from their positions in January 2023. It was after their affair was exposed, tarnishing their reputations in the TV news industry.

"They're seriously proposing it because they think it's the only thing that will get them back on TV. But people are telling them they're crazy because it will put the final nail in any hopes to be considered serious journalists again!" as per Radar Online. In a recent episode of their podcast, Amy and T.J., the pair revealed their dirty laundry, detailing Robach's annoyance at the 46-year-old Holmes' lack of romantic gestures. Holmes, 51, acknowledged that the pressure to maintain relevance and garner numbers had "consumed both of us." Producer Amy Sugarman, who has close contacts with the reality TV industry, encouraged them to share their complaints. According to insiders, the idea is to use their exceptionally hectic life as the foundation for a television program, that will feature, their faces on camera until they can land positions as news anchors once more. Yet, a source cautioned that this might be their worst decision ever! Regarding the couple's reality TV endeavor, "They're just digging a deeper hole for themselves, reality TV only makes them look worse than the damaged goods they already are," an industry insider remarked.

The duo traveled to Los Angeles in March of last year, as reported by Radar Online, to pitch a daytime chat show to CNN, NBC, and CBS that would compete with Kelly Ripa's show on her previous network, ABC, with husband Mark Consuelos. Insiders revealed that the scandalous couple was "aggressively pitching" their idea to The Ellen DeGeneres Show producers in the same month. Sources claimed that as time went on and the show failed to air on any network, the desperate pair was thinking about saying their vows on television. An insider told the National Enquirer, "They don't want to be seen as two cheaters shacking up, but two people who fell in love and want to be together for the rest of their lives," The source went on to say that the pair believed that to make a professional return, they had to completely change their public persona.

According to a source who spoke with the New York Post, Holmes and Robach have also approached Fox Entertainment and Fox Television Stations about doing a syndicated show. They have also met with executives for "general meetings" to discuss "various opportunities" that do not necessarily involve a talk show. Although the co-hosts' severance pay is unknown, insiders said that it is insufficient to support them permanently given their glamorous lifestyles and public, messy divorces. Robach and Holmes were seen together on a romantic vacation in Mexico last month after their dismissal, and on Sunday they will be back to run the New York City Half Marathon.