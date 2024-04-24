Taylor Swift’s Trainer Believes Her Fitness Routine is Too Intense for Most People

Taylor Swift is basking in the glory of her recently released album The Tortured Poets Department. However, it's not just her music that's creating waves. The Grammy Award-winning musician's physical training and health-conscious decisions are becoming the new case of curiosity among the fans. Swift's trainer, Kirk Myers revealed how the Anti Hero hitmaker stays in shape while managing her multifaceted career in showbiz.

"Taylor is the most resilient person I have ever met. It's super inspiring to see her consistently overcome obstacles and become better and stronger in the end. This also translates into her training and throughout her workouts. I give her a difficult exercise or challenging workout, not only is she able to complete and push through it—but she also perseveres, moving forward into the next exercise. This ultimately makes her stronger, better, and faster," Myers disclosed in an exclusive word with Vogue magazine.

With a decade of training under his belt, Myers, Swift's long-time trainer, commended her incredible work ethic and dedication to fitness. The Eras Tour, which kicked off in March 2023 and will wrap up in December 2024, involves a dynamic performance schedule with Swift singing, dancing to choreography, and playing instruments such as piano and guitar. In preparation for the tour's demands, Swift followed a personalized and rigorous workout routine as reported by Marca.

Describing himself as a 'husky' child, Myers initially found his way into fitness and training through a passion for sports. However, a heart condition temporarily sidelined his aspirations. Upon relocating to New York City to be closer to family, he resumed training at a gym in Soho, where he soon gained two new clients— Jenny Liu, who would later become his business partner and CEO, and his first celebrity client, Hugh Jackman.

Commenting on Swift's workout sessions, Myers shared, "It’s really hard, some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor if they trained like her." Continuing about her schedule, he shared, "When she’s not touring, we’re in the gym up to six days a week for sometimes two hours a day. Taylor trained during the entire tour. We would average two times a week."

Additionally, he praised, "In-season training was more about maintenance, and so it was more like stability, mobility, biomechanics. If you’ve seen the show, you know how intense it is physically. Imagine doing that three, or four days in a row and then you finally have a few off days and you’re still showing up to the gym. That’s Taylor." Recalling how he met Swift for the first time, he said, "It’s not really that exciting of a story. We met through friends– though I can’t say what friend."