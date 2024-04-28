Taylor Swift's Scorching Lyrics for Her Exes Revealed From Each of Her Hit Tracks

Taylor Swift has delivered another smash hit album The Tortured Poets Department which debuted in part one and part two. As per The US Sun, the combined album contains 31 trending tracks. Swift has dedicated most of her songs to her exes Joe Alywn and Matty Healy, however, the Lover hitmaker has previously dissed her exes with subtle references in her earlier albums. Here are some of the key lyrics written by the Blank Space songstress describing her failed relationships.

1. Song: Picture To Burn

Boyfriend: Jordan Alford was Swift's first love and the high school pair dated when she was 14. The teens broke up after Alford cheated on the Wildest Dreams songstress with her best friend. Lyric: "I hate that stupid old pick-up truck you never let me drive. You’re a redneck heartbreak who’s really bad at lying."

2. Song: Teardrops On My Guitar

Boyfriend: Drew Hardwick was Swift's high school crush who ignored her. Hardwick tried to woo Swift after her overnight success, he showed up on her driveway to surprise her. Swift told him: “Wow, you’re late.” Lyric: "Drew looks at me, I fake a smile so he won’t see that I want and I’m needing everything that we should be. I’ll bet she’s beautiful, that girl he talks about, and she’s got everything that I have to live without."

3. Song: Hey Stephen

Boyfriend: Love and Theft singer Stephen Barker Liles and Swift got close while touring in 2008. "It is a nice song,” Liles said of the track after it was released. “It’s like the nicest song you could write about somebody, so that was cool.” As per The US Magazine, Liles added further while appearing on The Bobby Bones Show, "Taylor put us on the first tour we ever did,” he said after being asked if the song was about him. “It was like, she was just about to release the Fearless album so we went on our first tour and [she] wrote a song about me. We got close and it was cool.” Lyric: "Hey Stephen, I could give you 50 reasons why I should be the one you choose. All those other girls, well they’re beautiful, but would they write a song for you?"

4. Song: Forever And Always

Boyfriend: Joe Jonas and Swift dated briefly in 2008 while doing concerts for the Burnin' Up Tour. As per People, While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Bad Blood songstress revealed that they split after a 25-second phone call. "Some day, I'm gonna find somebody really, really, really great, who's right for me …" she said. "When I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful and when I look at that person, I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18." Lyric: "Was I out of line? Did I say something way too honest, made you run and hide like a scared little boy."

5. Song: Mine

Boyfriend: The late Glee star Cory Monteith and Swift dated each other 'secretly' for a month in 2009. Lyric: "You put your arm around me for the first time. You made a rebel of a careless man’s careful daughter. You are the best thing that’s ever been mine."

6. Song: Back To December

Boyfriend: Actor Taylor Lautner and Swift co-starred in 2009 Valentine’s Day. They dated for a few months but soon broke up in December of the same year due to busy schedules. "They became good friends and then went out a few times, but he lives in L.A. and she lives in Nashville and their busy schedules kept it from becoming more than it was," as per People a source close to Lautner said then. Lyric: "I miss your tan skin, your sweet smile, so good to me, so right. And how you held me in your arms that September night."

7. Song: Dear John

Boyfriend: Singer John Mayer and the Cruel Summer songstress were linked briefly in 2009. She was 19 and he was 31, the pair performed together at many concerts. Mayer released Paper Doll in 2014 in response to Swift's Dear John track. Lyric: "Dear John, I see it all now that you’re gone. Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with?"

8. Song: Starlight

Boyfriend: Politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s son Conor Kennedy and Swift dated in the summer of 2012. As per The List, their relationship faced criticism because she was 22 and Kennedy was 18. Lyric: "I met Bobby on the boardwalk, in the summer of ’45. Picked me up late one night at the window. We were 17 and crazy, running wild, wild."

9. Song: We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

Boyfriend: Actor Jake Gyllenhaal and Swift had a whirlwind winter romance in 2010. As per People, October 2012 saw the release of Swift's fourth studio album, which included the track All Too Well which detailed their break up. Famous lines from the song went viral: "And I left my scarf there at your sister's house/ And you've still got it in your drawer even now." Lyric: "I’m really gonna miss you picking fights, and me, falling for it, screaming that I’m right. And you would hide away and find your peace of mind with some indie record that’s much cooler than mine."

10. Song: Style

Boyfriend: One Direction alum Harry Styles and Swift dated briefly in 2012, the couple broke up in January 2013 due to their busy schedules. Lyric: "Cause you got that James Dean daydream look in your eye, and I got that red lip classic thing that you like. And when we go crashing down, we come back every time, ’cause we never go out of style."

11. Song: I Did Something Bad

Boyfriend: Actor Tom Hiddleston and Swift called it quits after dating for merely three months in 2016. The summer romance caught the media's attention since they both enjoyed traveling together from Rome to Australia for exotic dates. Lyric: "I never trust a playboy but they love me. So I fly him all around the world and I let them think they saved me."

12. Song: I Forgot That You Existed

Boyfriend: DJ Calvin Harris and Swift dated for nearly 15 months starting in 2015. Their split was ugly in June 2016 and Harris dissed the You Belong With Me songstress on Twitter. Lyric: "I forgot that you existed. It isn’t love, it isn’t hate. It’s just indifference."

13. Song: The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

Boyfriend: Actor Joe Alwyn and Swift dated for nearly six years before splitting in April 2023. The couple kept their relationship away from the public eye for most of their courtship. People confirmed, “The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows," a close source said back then. Lyric: "You didn’t measure up in any measure of a man. I would have died for your sins but instead, I just died inside."

14. Song: I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

Boyfriend: The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and Swift had a brief summer fling in 2023. "They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other."

"Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship," a source told ETOnline then. Lyric: "The jokes that he told across the bar were revolting and far too loud. They shake their heads saying, “God help her” when I tell them he’s my man. But your good Lord doesn’t need to lift a finger. I can fix him, no really I can."