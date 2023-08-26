When Robert Kardashian Hired Makeup Artists to Give Teens Kourtney and Kim Some Beauty Tips

It's unfathomable to think in today's world that the ultra-glamorous Kardashian siblings once struggled with the right makeup for themselves. Kim Kardashian did admit that the sisters would simply pile on cosmetics until, one day, their father, Robert Kardashian, hired a makeup artist to give her, Kourtney, and others some beauty tips.

Today, the Kardashians practically dominate beauty trends and are known to be at the top of the business. But, back when they were young and growing, choosing the right products and looks was a challenge for them. That's when their late father stepped in to assist his daughters with the help of a professional makeup artist.

The SKIMS founder said that he wanted them to be presentable, which is what prompted him to hire a pro for his teenage girls. This was back in the 90s, and even though others had qualms with the idea of these girls using cosmetics, Robert supported the siblings.

The 42-year-old also revealed she was about 14 years old when their deceased dad supported his young girls to look their best selves. However, she also discussed that not everybody was as encouraging as their dad was. In fact, a lot of people criticized the use of makeup that Kardashian girls wore.

Kim recounted, "We had like publicists and people who would tell us, 'Girls, tone it down. Stop wearing all the makeup.'" But their followers and their interest kept them going. She further stated, "But then we would read on our blogs—like in the comments and everything—and everyone was like, 'What lipstick is this? What mascara do you use?'"

"We were like, 'We love makeup—so why try and be what we are not?'" said Kim.

Today, the Kardashians aren't well-known for their "simplicity" and "subtlety" when it comes to fashion and beauty. However, one could argue that this very notion of breaking the rules is what made them immensely popular in the first place. Besides, despite the harsh criticism, they have carved a niche for themselves in the beauty industry, and now the world associates them with their unique "glamorous" looks, personalities, and lifestyles. While they weren't necessarily the ones who "created" glam makeup, they certainly helped popularize the makeup trend and make it more mainstream.

Khloe also stated the siblings enjoyed being creative with their hair and makeup. "I don't think we necessarily need it, but we love it," she said, while also pointing out, "But Kim, definitely, if you take off what's on her face, her face is the exact same. She doesn't need it. It's just like a mind thing to her."

It's safe to say makeup is a pivotal part of the Kardashians' lifestyle and, now, their overall brand. There isn't much that's hidden about their lives, thanks to their namesake reality TV drama. And the sisters, despite fights and misunderstandings, stand by each other in times of need.

