Taylor Swift's Dad Accused of Assualting an Australian Photographer While on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is currently enjoying her Australian leg of the Eras Tour. However, a shocking incident has come to light regarding her dad, Scott Swift. As per BBC, Scott has been charged with assaulting an Australian photographer on February 27 in Sydney. Ben McDonald, 51, accused 71-year-old Scott of hitting him in the face at a wharf in Sydney.

pic.twitter.com/2tvcOCvsTg — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 27, 2024

Authorities are looking into an alleged assault that occurred in Sydney's North Shore at around 2:30 a.m. on February 27, a NSW Police Force representative told E! News. However, they did not reveal the identity of those involved. "Police have been told a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf," the spokesperson said while adding that the photographer did not require medical assistance at the moment. "The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers."

The Lover hitmaker can be seen hidden behind an umbrella in the footage released by Australian media, strolling along Neutral Bay Wharf with her father and security officers at around 2:30 local time (15:30 GMT Monday). Before, two voices, purportedly belonging to a photographer and a guard, accused one another of touching umbrellas, and a scuffle ensued. McDonald told the esteemed publication that the Blank Space songstress had already stepped inside her car when Scott allegedly 'charged in' and attacked him. "I've been doing this for 23 years and I haven't been in a situation where someone's hit me in the chops," the paparazzo said.

The Wildest Dreams songstress' representative clarified the issue, saying, "Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water." Swift has spent the last two weeks touring Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, performing many shows. Next, on March 2, she will perform six gigs in Singapore.

My favourite thing about tour tonight is Scott swift taking videos oF THE SIDE SCREEN DISPLAYING TAYLOR 😭😭😭😭 Even Dad can't win the war for unrestricted seats 😂😭 also LETS TALK ABOUT HOW SWEET THAT IS??????? Obsessed #dadgoals #chaperonedad @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/R7DCZve5UW — Jessi 💜 SYD! NEY!!!!!!! 💜 (@imdeadswift) February 23, 2024

The Grammy winner said she was 'really grateful' for her father, who has seen her perform several times, including with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, to the audience during an earlier Eras Tour engagement. "I have a really, really incredible dad, like hasn't missed a show type of dad," the Love Story songstress praised her father's dedication at her June 17 concert ahead of Father's Day. "He's the best and I love him so much."

pic.twitter.com/zomWDtktzy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 27, 2024

"My dad is along the ride for this trip," the Look What You Made Me Do songstress wrote on MySpace in 2009, as per People. "He's a social butterfly and loves being on tour. He loves it so much, he thinks it's absolutely hilarious to embarrass me as much as possible." Swift also narrated an incident where her dad teased her for being a celebrity, "For example," the then-19-year-old said, "[I'm] walking into the hotel lobby after returning from dinner. It's a quiet, serene, beautiful when screaming voice from out of nowhere: 'Hey! That's Taylor Swift!!' Me: "Dad. Please stop doing that.' " However, despite his fun taunts, she insisted they share a special bond: "It's pretty priceless having my dad out here with me."